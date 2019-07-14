As Deere & Company (DE) Stock Price Declined, Cullinan Associates Upped Its Stake by $1.36 Million; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Rose, Holder Navellier & Associates Cut by $368,460 Its Holding

Cullinan Associates Inc increased its stake in Deere & Company (DE) by 28.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc bought 8,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 38,510 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.16M, up from 29,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Deere & Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $4.11 during the last trading session, reaching $165.37. About 2.27 million shares traded or 7.66% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Financial Services Net Income About $800M; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q ADJ EPS $3.14, EST. $3.31; 21/03/2018 – Tractor maker Deere & Co fears a hit from Trump tariffs and retaliation on US exports; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: INCLUDING THE TARIFF US FARMERS (AND TRADERS) WILL TAKE A 28-30% INCOME CUT FOR THEIR EXPORTS TO CHINA; 22/03/2018 – Deere & Co. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q Rev $10.72B; 18/04/2018 – EPA: EPA Region 7 Administrator Jim Gulliford to Present Environmental Awards to City of Dubuque, Iowa, and John Deere Dubuque; 18/05/2018 – DEERE: SIGNIFICANT 2019 CONSTRUCTION-EQUIPMENT ORDERS ALREADY; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WIRTGEN IS GENERATING “STRONG” POSITIVE CASH FLOW IN CURRENT FISCAL YEAR; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SEES FY NET INCOME $2.3B, SAW $2.1B

Navellier & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 5.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc sold 207 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,660 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.52M, down from 3,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $990.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.51 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: Trump admin will meet with Amazon, FB, Google and dozens of other companies’ top AI bosses on Thursday at WH; 06/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC- LAUNCHED FREE TWO-HOUR DELIVERY OF NATURAL AND ORGANIC PRODUCTS FROM WHOLE FOODS MARKET THROUGH PRIME NOW IN ATLANTA AND SAN FRANCISCO; 27/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund: Amazon Made Most Positive Contribution to 1Q Return, Followed by Microsoft and Netflix; 19/03/2018 – A Squad of Dotcom Survivors Battles Jeff Bezos in India; 24/04/2018 – Amazon in talks to buy Evine Live TV-shopping channel, sources say; 27/04/2018 – Amazon is increasing the price of their Prime membership by $20 on May 11; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW RECOMMENDS EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O , CVS HEALTH CVS.N AND MCKESSON CORP MCK.N; 07/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos is able to get to the bottom of any customer issue by sending Amazon executives one punctuation mark. via @CNBCMakeIt; 10/05/2018 – Facebook, Amazon and Apple delivered stronger than expected results in their late April, early May reports; 16/05/2018 – Amazon has visited all 20 finalists for its new headquarters, report says

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 95.22 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

