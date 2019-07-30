As Deere & Co (DE) Share Price Declined, Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Has Cut Its Stake; As Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Hilton Capital Management Has Cut by $327,625 Its Holding

Hilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) by 56.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc sold 13,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.70% with the market. The hedge fund held 10,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $255,000, down from 23,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $33.35. About 32.93M shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 125.51% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 121.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 13/03/2018 – CTS LABS – ITS SECURITY AUDIT SHOWED MANY CRITICAL SECURITY VULNERABILITIES & MANUFACTURER BACKDOORS IN AMD’S EPYC,RYZEN,RYZEN PRO,RYZEN MOBILE CHIPS; 20/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES – SECURITY ISSUES IDENTIFIED BY THIRD-PARTY RESEARCHERS ALSO NOT RELATED TO GOOGLE PROJECT ZERO EXPLOITS MADE PUBLIC JAN. 3; 10/05/2018 – AMD Appoints Graphics Software Architecture Leader Jeffrey Cheng to Corporate Fellow; 14/05/2018 – JP Morgan recommends betting on AMD for a short-term pop from cryptocurrency conference hype; 07/03/2018 – AMD to Host Ryzen One Year Anniversary Webinar; 16/05/2018 – Actively managed blockchain fund launches into crowded ETF field with bets on Square, AMD; 13/03/2018 – Hard OCP: AMD – NVIDIA and GPU Development Deceleration; 25/04/2018 – AMD SEES 2Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN ABOUT +37%, EST. +36.2%; 27/04/2018 – BIOPHYTIS SA ALBPS.PA – RESULTS CONFIRMING POTENTIAL OF MACUNEOS DRUG CANDIDATE IN TREATMENT OF INTERMEDIATE DRY FORM OF AMD; 29/03/2018 – Fudzilla: AMD’s open-source Radeon Rays integrated into Unity engine

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 35.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,150 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, down from 31,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $169.93. About 595,160 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 20/03/2018 – DEERE: U.S. STEEL TARIFFS WOULD BE FINANCIALLY IMPACTUL FOR CO; 15/05/2018 – Cubist Adds GoDaddy, Exits Deere, Buys More Agilent: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co Sees FY Equipment Sales Up 30%; 18/05/2018 – DEERE – 2018 ADJ NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO EXCLUDING PROVISIONAL INCOME TAX ADJUSTMENTS ASSOCIATED WITH TAX REFORM IS FORECAST TO BE ABOUT $3.1 BLN; 04/04/2018 – U.S. floats talks after China strikes back in trade fight; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO. RAISES DIV; 21/05/2018 – Deere Investors Waiting for Dividend Bump May Finally Get Wish; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 26 PCT; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Farm equipment and Pepperidge Farm earnings; 28/03/2018 – The tariff-plagued Deere is a long-term play, argues @JimCramer

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79 million and $740.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 5,317 shares to 101,247 shares, valued at $16.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thomas Reuters Corp by 132,315 shares in the quarter, for a total of 327,828 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Alerian Ml Etn (Prn) (AMJ).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $818.99 million activity. The insider Mubadala Investment Co PJSC sold $817.85 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold AMD shares while 129 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 634.98 million shares or 5.37% more from 602.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Bancshares holds 0.03% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) or 20,700 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Co owns 0.02% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 5,000 shares. Valley National Advisers, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 794 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Lc reported 0.09% stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,669 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rampart Invest Mngmt Communications Ltd Liability holds 22,838 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Communication reported 60,474 shares. Cibc Asset invested 0.02% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Asset Management accumulated 20,399 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Invest accumulated 19,455 shares. The California-based Nelson Roberts Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Td Asset Management, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 296,663 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 3.38 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cibc Ww Corporation holds 0.04% or 213,552 shares in its portfolio. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 1,500 shares.

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas, which manages about $1.49B and $29.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) by 180,000 shares to 962,505 shares, valued at $10.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16 before the open. They expect $2.82 earnings per share, up 8.88% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $893.93 million for 15.06 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.89% negative EPS growth.