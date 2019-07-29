As Deere & Co (DE) Stock Price Declined, Holder Firefly Value Partners LP Cut Its Holding by $336,762; As Abbott Labs (ABT) Market Value Rose, Accredited Investors Has Raised by $565,008 Its Holding

Accredited Investors Inc increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 86.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accredited Investors Inc bought 7,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,466 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, up from 8,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accredited Investors Inc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $88.55. About 3.32 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 22/03/2018 – Global Infant Formula Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Nestle, Danone, Abbott Laboratories and Royal FrieslandCampina – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT EXPANDS CARDIAC ARRHYTHMIAS PORTFOLIO W/ FDA CLEARANCE; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS VARIOUS EXPLOSIVE DEVICES HAVE BEEN DETECTED, INCLUDING ONE C02 DEVICE, ONE MOLOTOV COCKTAIL; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves US diagnostic device probe for $33.2 mln; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES ABT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.86 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – Homegrown Diabetes Monitor Leads Abbott’s Sales (Correct); 20/04/2018 – Abbott Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 11/04/2018 – ABBOTT BEGINS OCT STUDY IN CORONARY ARTERY DISEASE WITH STENT; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – MITRACLIP SYSTEM IS APPROVED IN JAPAN FOR TREATMENT OF BOTH SEVERE DEGENERATIVE MITRAL REGURGITATION AND FMR HEART DISEASES

Firefly Value Partners Lp decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp sold 2,118 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 516,475 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.55M, down from 518,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $170.26. About 1.29 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS WILL CUT COSTS TO OFFSET TARIFFS IMPACT; 20/03/2018 – DEERE CEO: AGRICUTURE FUNDAMENTALS BETTER THAN 12 MONTHS AGO; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q EPS $3.67; 30/05/2018 – Deere Raises Quarterly Dividend By 15% — MarketWatch; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – QTRLY AGRICULTURE & TURF SALES ROSE 22 PERCENT; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – DEERE RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES IN APRIL 2018 WERE UP MORE THAN INDUSTRY; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SEES FY NET INCOME $2.3B, SAW $2.1B; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AGCO’S BAA3 DEBT RATING; OUTLOOK IS STABLE; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SEES EQUIPMENT OPERATIONS’ PENSION/OPEB CONTRIBUTIONS FOR FISCAL 2018 ABOUT $1,100 MLN, UP FROM ABOUT $140 MLN PREVIOUSLY FORECAST; 21/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $172 FROM $159

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16 before the open. They expect $2.82 earnings per share, up 8.88% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $893.93M for 15.09 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.89% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Decatur Cap Management Incorporated has invested 1.44% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Calamos Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company has 0.4% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Loudon Management Limited Liability Company owns 9,618 shares. Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability accumulated 1,300 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Moreover, Utah Retirement has 0.19% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 60,381 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invs reported 2,511 shares. 3,491 are held by First Trust. Optimum reported 10,354 shares. Northern Trust Corp has 0.15% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). First Mercantile Tru Communications holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 763 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 0% or 1,493 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.07% or 33,000 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The stated it has 369,956 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Dodge & Cox has 18,564 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waverton Ltd holds 54,298 shares. Chilton Invest Communications Limited Liability Company reported 8,388 shares. Zuckerman Investment Grp Limited Company stated it has 1.42% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). The New York-based Mufg Americas Hldg has invested 0.84% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 3.15M shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdg Sa owns 547,015 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.34% or 32,017 shares. Fdx Advsrs has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Swarthmore Grp Incorporated Inc holds 4.31% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 12,550 shares. Hikari Tsushin Inc holds 32,870 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Westfield Cap Co LP holds 134,625 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania has 139,076 shares. Burney Communication has 0.24% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 47,869 shares. Df Dent & Company Inc reported 0.02% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Norinchukin Savings Bank The holds 423,623 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $249,875 activity. Shares for $249,875 were bought by Stratton John G on Thursday, January 31.

Accredited Investors Inc, which manages about $1.38B and $496.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 7,069 shares to 300,981 shares, valued at $14.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 15,820 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,141 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB).