As Deere & Co Com (DE) Market Value Rose, Birmingham Capital Management Co Decreased Its Position; Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Vulcan Value Partners Trimmed Its Stake by $69.71 Million as Stock Price Declined

Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Deere & Co Com (DE) by 3.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc sold 2,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 65,155 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.80M, down from 67,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Deere & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $164.07. About 2.15 million shares traded or 8.08% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 29/05/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for World’s 6 Leading Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers: Deere & Co, CNH Industrial, AGCO, CLAAS Group, SDF Group & Kubota – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS RETAIL ORDER BOOK FOR AG `VERY FULL, REALLY STRONG’; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Foreign Currency Debt Ratings To John Deere Credit Compañía Financiera S.A.’s Expected Senior Issuances; 20/04/2018 – FMC, Deere Seen Raising Dividend for 1st Time in 2 Years: BDVD; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – NEW QUARTERLY RATE REPRESENTS AN ADDITIONAL 9 CENTS PER SHARE OVER PREVIOUS LEVEL – AN INCREASE OF 15 PERCENT; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS ISSUES HAVE IMPROVED VERY NICELY; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Growth Advantage Adds Deere, Exits Humana; 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Construction, Forestry Equipment Sales Up About 83%; 28/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: The tariff-plagued Deere is a long-term play

Vulcan Value Partners Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 11.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc sold 36,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 273,778 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $518.43 million, down from 310,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $887.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 5.56M shares traded or 69.98% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – Tech Today: Amazon Trumped Again, Tesla Shootout, Buying Spotify — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – Volvo and GM roll out in-car deliveries with Amazon; 10/04/2018 – GOP Senator moves to close cheap shipping loophole that helps Chinese businesses on Amazon; 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon Postmates faces a challenge: Profitability seems a long way off, and rival DoorDash has a big investment from SoftBank; 04/04/2018 – Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions; 07/03/2018 – NY Bizjournal: Banking Roundup: Wells Fargo wealth-management unit under Fed probe… Amazon checking accounts; 20/03/2018 – Millennial Esports’ Eden Games Amongst First Studios to Integrate Amazon GameOn; 15/03/2018 – Carrefour buys majority stake in French meal delivery company; 09/05/2018 – The Information: Walmart and Target Take Page From Amazon’s Cloud Playbook; 26/03/2018 – Amazon isn’t paying local sales tax in cities across the US

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold DE shares while 336 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 206.93 million shares or 1.56% less from 210.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Harvey Capital Mngmt invested in 2,140 shares. Moreover, Boston Family Office Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation has 4.15M shares. Smith Salley & Assocs, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1,320 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Co accumulated 2,307 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel Incorporated holds 0.01% or 3,533 shares. Fayerweather Charles holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 1,800 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 0% or 35 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 951,468 shares. Capital Innovations Lc reported 6,670 shares. Cipher Capital LP has invested 0.16% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Cambridge Trust owns 0.02% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 1,786 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 17,810 shares. Ironwood Limited holds 100 shares. Leisure Cap Management holds 0.57% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) or 3,899 shares.

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Some Coca-Cola FEMSA. de (NYSE:KOF) Shareholders Are Down 41% – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Deere (NYSE:DE) Shareholders Booked A 76% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Putting Deere In Your Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “DE, CAT downgraded at Wells Fargo – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Deere sells 30-year bonds at record low yields – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 EPS, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $680.12 million for 18.99 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $295.57 million and $221.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft (The) Heinz Co Shs by 18,930 shares to 46,285 shares, valued at $1.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ROKU, AMZN, S&P 500 – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon (AMZN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Better Long-Term Buy: Amazon (AMZN) vs. Apple (AAPL) Stock – Nasdaq” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “TFSA Investors: Did Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Kill Bookstore Stocks? – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jane Street Grp Ltd Com owns 120,235 shares. Somerville Kurt F has 3,221 shares. Premier Asset Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 3.11% or 6,962 shares. R G Niederhoffer Capital Management Incorporated owns 600 shares or 6.61% of their US portfolio. Suntrust Banks has invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt owns 8,565 shares. Bloom Tree Prns Limited Co reported 3.72% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Etrade Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 9,619 shares. Nbt Bancorporation N A Ny holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 621 shares. Sei Invests holds 1.43% or 231,724 shares in its portfolio. Azimuth Mngmt Limited Co invested in 1.23% or 9,820 shares. Hudson Bay Mgmt Lp owns 4,200 shares. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Incorporated holds 0.03% or 655 shares in its portfolio. Fayerweather Charles reported 0.96% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Osborne Prtnrs Capital Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.09% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 236 shares.