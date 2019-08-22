As Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Valuation Declined, Holder Systematic Financial Management LP Has Decreased Stake by $676,126; As Diebold Nxdf (DBD) Stock Rose, Brigade Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Position by $1.55 Million

Brigade Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Diebold Nxdf Inc (DBD) by 15.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp sold 141,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.42% . The hedge fund held 750,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.30M, down from 891,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Diebold Nxdf Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $946.28M market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $12.33. About 750,584 shares traded. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) has risen 27.03% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DBD News: 17/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Presents Retail Transformation Solutions At 2018 National Restaurant Association Show; 22/05/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 10.66% STAKE IN DIEBOLD NIXDORF INCORPORATED; 16/03/2018 – Diebold Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Inc.: Wunram Will Also Step Down From Board; 29/03/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf And Its Charitable Foundation Support Operation HOPE To Improve Financial Literacy And Inclusion; 18/04/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf To Conduct Investor Call On 2018 First Quarter Financial Results; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Cuts 2018 View To Loss $95M-Loss $75M; 02/05/2018 – DIEBOLD 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 1C; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Diebold’s Cfr To B1; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Elects Board Members At Annual Shareholders Meeting

Systematic Financial Management Lp decreased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) by 3.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp sold 4,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 117,970 shares of the shoe manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.34 million, down from 122,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in Deckers Outdoor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.05B market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $140.24. About 320,816 shares traded. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has risen 41.07% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DECK News: 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Sees 2019 Sales $1.925B-$1.95B; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING HOKA ONE ONE Announces Collaboration with Engineered Garments to Create Special Edition Collection; 09/03/2018 – MARCATO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HAD PREVIOUSLY OWNED A SHARE STAKE OF 8.5 PCT IN DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP AS OF JAN 19; 29/03/2018 – HOKA ONE ONE Announces Collaboration with Engineered Garments to Create Special Edition Collection; 09/03/2018 – DECKERS HOLDER MARCATO DELIVERED SHRS TO COVER SHORT POSITIONS; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Sees 2019 Adj EPS $6.20-Adj EPS $6.40; 07/03/2018 BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 09/03/2018 – MARCATO NO LONGER HOLDS DECKERS OUTDOOR STAKE; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Sees 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $1.50-Adj Loss/Shr $1.41; 25/04/2018 – HOKA ONE ONE Announces Special Edition Collection for Outdoor Voices

Since March 4, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 sales for $934,650 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $100,619 was made by Naher Ulrich on Tuesday, March 12. RUTHERFORD JEFFREY L also bought $201,270 worth of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) on Wednesday, March 13. 22,222 shares were bought by Schmid Gerrard, worth $195,456. On Thursday, March 14 the insider COSTELLO ELLEN bought $27,467. 21,000 shares were bought by Heyden Olaf Robert, worth $189,581.

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arconic Inc by 492,000 shares to 973,500 shares, valued at $18.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 754,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Forterra Inc.

Analysts await Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 129.51% or $0.79 from last year’s $-0.61 per share. DBD’s profit will be $13.81M for 17.13 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 200.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold DBD shares while 40 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 62.59 million shares or 8.47% less from 68.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 703,974 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 43,628 shares. Eaton Vance owns 35,285 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Tn holds 525 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt invested in 0.04% or 292,930 shares. Captrust Financial Advisors holds 0% or 2,483 shares in its portfolio. 85,450 are owned by Macnealy Hoover Invest Inc. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 891,662 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hanseatic Management Services Incorporated holds 0.41% or 35,807 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Piedmont Inv Advsrs holds 0.01% or 19,184 shares. Parkside Fin Fincl Bank & Tru owns 74 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 0.01% or 25,805 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 0% invested in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) for 117,649 shares. Aqr Lc owns 175,829 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Systematic Financial Management Lp, which manages about $14.04 billion and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Daktronics Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 60,000 shares to 187,150 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Huntsman Corp. (NYSE:HUN) by 224,558 shares in the quarter, for a total of 685,936 shares, and has risen its stake in Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold DECK shares while 98 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 30.46 million shares or 2.83% less from 31.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James Rech stated it has 0.25% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). 5,654 were accumulated by Proshare Ltd Liability Company. Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Aperio Gru Limited Liability Co reported 0.03% stake. Eqis Cap Mgmt Inc invested in 3,096 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Co reported 49,414 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Wellington Management Gru Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.02% or 567,781 shares. Oberweis Asset Mgmt holds 45,210 shares or 1.33% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership holds 99,200 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) for 16,817 shares. Tower Research Ltd Company (Trc) invested in 0.01% or 980 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Holding reported 4,098 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can owns 0.01% invested in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) for 24,529 shares.

Analysts await Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.36 EPS, down 0.84% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.38 per share. DECK’s profit will be $68.15 million for 14.86 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.67 actual EPS reported by Deckers Outdoor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -452.24% EPS growth.