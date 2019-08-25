As Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Valuation Declined, Holder Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Has Trimmed Its Holding by $696,927; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shareholder Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Has Trimmed Position by $324.52 Million

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio decreased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) by 10.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio sold 4,741 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 40,469 shares of the shoe manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.95 million, down from 45,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Deckers Outdoor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.05% or $5.75 during the last trading session, reaching $136.27. About 497,847 shares traded. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has risen 41.07% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DECK News: 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Management Exits Position in Deckers Outdoor; 25/04/2018 – HOKA ONE ONE Announces Special Edition Collection for Outdoor Voices; 18/04/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP DECK.N : CITIGROUP TRANSFERS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING TO KATE MCSHANE; 30/04/2018 – Deckers Brands Appoints William L. McComb to Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor 4Q Adj EPS 50c; 24/05/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR 4Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 19C; 09/03/2018 – DECKERS HOLDER MARCATO DELIVERED SHRS TO COVER SHORT POSITIONS; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Capital Management LP Exits Position in Deckers Outdoor; 24/05/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.20 TO $6.40, EST. $6.01

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 11.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp sold 1.61M shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 12.37M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50 billion, down from 13.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $428.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.29% or $7.37 during the last trading session, reaching $164.54. About 20.91M shares traded or 5.07% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 08/05/2018 – Epsilon Partners with Metro Optic to Deliver On-Demand Global Connectivity in Canada; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Rocket Internet’s Pakistan ecommerce platform Daraz; 07/03/2018 – Lazada’s new seller-friendly measures a boon for entrepreneurs; 12/03/2018 – China’s Ofo Raises $866 Million in Funding Round Led by Alibaba; 07/03/2018 – Renault Deepens Pact With Alibaba as Part of China Sales Push; 19/03/2018 – Lazada Gets Another $2 Billion From Alibaba, Appoints New CEO; 13/03/2018 – Chinese bike-sharing firm Ofo has raised $866 million in new funding led by Alibaba; 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Expects Revenue to Jump in the Next Year–Update; 23/03/2018 – Chinese companies like Alibaba and Tencent are bringing their investments and technology to the Southeast Asian region, Credit Suisse’s head of emerging Asia economics said

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold DECK shares while 98 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 30.46 million shares or 2.83% less from 31.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 28,427 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Valley National Advisers owns 5 shares. Blackrock has 0.02% invested in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has 11,873 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Guardian Cap LP invested 0% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Proshare Advsrs Limited Company reported 0% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% or 8,997 shares. C M Bidwell & reported 570 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al holds 4,650 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Retail Bank accumulated 4,758 shares. 74,538 were reported by Kbc Grp Nv. Metropolitan Life Ins Company New York invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability owns 0.01% invested in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) for 5,898 shares. Boston Ltd Liability Company owns 25,580 shares.

