As Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Valuation Declined, Element Capital Management Upped Stake; Banc Funds Co Lowered Its Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) Holding by $2.61 Million as Stock Rose

Element Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) by 393.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc bought 6,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The hedge fund held 8,148 shares of the shoe manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, up from 1,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Deckers Outdoor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $153.29. About 252,134 shares traded. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has risen 41.07% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DECK News: 14/04/2018 – UGG Hosts Kick-Off Brunch for Festival Season; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Gives Strong Annual Guidance Following Quarterly Earnings Beat — Market Mover; 09/03/2018 – MARCATO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HAD PREVIOUSLY OWNED A SHARE STAKE OF 8.5 PCT IN DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP AS OF JAN 19; 08/03/2018 – UGG Celebrates International Women’s Day with HERproject; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Management Exits Position in Deckers Outdoor; 25/04/2018 – HOKA ONE ONE Announces Special Edition Collection for Outdoor Voices; 24/05/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.20 TO $6.40, EST. $6.01; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Sees 2019 Sales $1.925B-$1.95B; 24/05/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR 4Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 19C; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor 4Q EPS 66c

Banc Funds Co Llc decreased its stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) by 24.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc sold 87,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.03% . The hedge fund held 269,294 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.34M, down from 356,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Peoples Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $633.38 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $30.6. About 19,278 shares traded. Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) has declined 12.10% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PEBO News: 13/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Completes Acquisition of ASB Fincl Corp; 25/04/2018 – PEOPLES BANCORP INC PEBO.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $41; 24/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp (OHIO) Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 26c; 24/04/2018 – PEOPLES BANCORP INC PEBO.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.28/SHR; 13/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of ASB Financial Corp; 07/03/2018 Peoples Bancorp at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 24/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp (OHIO) 1Q EPS 64c

More notable recent Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) news were published by: Foxbusiness.com which released: “Slack IPO on deck, selects NYSE for direct listing – Fox Business” on April 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Viela Bio on deck for IPO – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Abercrombie, Ambarella, Best Buy, Dollar General, Novo Nordisk, Ulta Beauty, Whiting Petroleum and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 19, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold DECK shares while 98 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 30.46 million shares or 2.83% less from 31.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 40,469 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Numerixs Investment Technologies stated it has 2,400 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Com owns 69,612 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.02% invested in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2,881 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 83,937 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Quantitative Invest Limited Liability Company reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). 21 are held by Highstreet Asset. Etrade Capital Mgmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 4,516 shares. Oakbrook Invs Lc holds 1,800 shares. Cambridge Rech Advisors invested in 0.01% or 3,794 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Los Angeles Mgmt Equity invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.05% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 328,476 shares.

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52B and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 8,463 shares to 15,378 shares, valued at $839,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 102,208 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,464 shares, and cut its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $12,038 activity.

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $1.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) by 264,284 shares to 988,884 shares, valued at $7.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Connectone Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 58,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 636,193 shares, and has risen its stake in Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI).

Analysts await Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 4.35% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.69 per share. PEBO’s profit will be $14.90 million for 10.63 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Peoples Bancorp Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.70% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Peoples Bancorp Inc. To Announce 1st Quarter 2019 Earnings And Conduct Conference Call On April 23 – PRNewswire” on March 27, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Peoples Bancorp Inc. And First Prestonsburg Bancshares Inc. Announce Definitive Merger Agreement – PR Newswire” published on October 29, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Peoples Bancorp Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Peoples Bancorp declares $0.17 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on October 25, 2016 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.