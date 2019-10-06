As Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Stock Price Declined, Smith Asset Management Group LP Has Decreased Position by $3.42 Million; Kempen Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Epr Pptys Com Sh Ben Int (EPR) Holding by $608,132; Valuation Declined

Kempen Capital Management decreased its stake in Epr Pptys Com Sh Ben Int (EPR) by 12.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management sold 8,218 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% . The institutional investor held 55,582 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.15 million, down from 63,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Epr Pptys Com Sh Ben Int for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $77.68. About 261,382 shares traded. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 12.43% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 21/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES EPR.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $62.25 FROM $58; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Had Seen 2018 Adj FFO/Share $5.23-$5.38; 09/04/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REDUCE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL BALANCE OF ITS UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 29/03/2018 – EPR Properties: Chief Investment Officer Morgan G. Earnest II to Transition to Non-officer Role of Executive Advisor; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Backs 2018 Investment Spending $400M-$700M; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Sees 2018 EPS $3.44-EPS $3.59; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – INCREASING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR FFO AS ADJUSTED PER DILUTED SHARE TO A RANGE OF $5.75 TO $5.90; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – QTRLY FFO AS ADJUSTED $1.26 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE; 10/04/2018 – China begins fuel loading at long-delayed EPR nuclear project; 11/03/2018 – UPM: TVO CONFIRMS A SETTLEMENT PACT SIGNED ON OL3 EPR PROJECT

Smith Asset Management Group Lp decreased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) by 9.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp sold 19,531 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The hedge fund held 193,277 shares of the shoe manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.01 million, down from 212,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Deckers Outdoor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $146.38. About 298,479 shares traded. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has risen 41.07% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DECK News: 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Management Exits Position in Deckers Outdoor; 08/03/2018 – UGG Celebrates International Women’s Day with HERproject; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor 4Q EPS 66c; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Gives Strong Annual Guidance Following Quarterly Earnings Beat — Market Mover; 24/05/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.20 TO $6.40, EST. $6.01; 24/05/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP DECK.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $6.02, REV VIEW $1.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor 4Q Adj EPS 50c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Deckers Outdoor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DECK); 30/04/2018 – Deckers Outdoor: John G. Perenchio Has Resigned From the Board; 30/04/2018 – Deckers Brands Appoints William L. McComb to Bd of Directors

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.51, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 40 investors sold DECK shares while 121 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 30.48 million shares or 0.08% more from 30.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 19,778 shares. Alps Advsrs owns 2,697 shares. Driehaus Capital Limited Liability Com invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested 0.01% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Piedmont Investment Inc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Boston Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 17,632 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. 1,100 are held by Adams Diversified Equity Fund. Cordasco Financial Network reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Maryland-based Preferred has invested 0.05% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). California Pub Employees Retirement invested in 0.01% or 60,449 shares. Nomura has invested 0% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Glenmede Tru Communication Na has 163 shares. The California-based First Quadrant LP Ca has invested 0.03% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Amp Cap holds 5,750 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.30 earnings per share, down 3.36% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.38 per share. DECK’s profit will be $65.62M for 15.91 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Deckers Outdoor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -443.28% EPS growth.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91B and $2.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 17,481 shares to 27,131 shares, valued at $1.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 49,910 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,428 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Analysts await EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.35 earnings per share, down 14.56% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.58 per share. EPR’s profit will be $104.71 million for 14.39 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by EPR Properties for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 27 investors sold EPR shares while 90 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 65.01 million shares or 4.78% more from 62.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco accumulated 0.06% or 3.14M shares. Amer Registered Invest Advisor holds 3,225 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com has 0% invested in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.17% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Fifth Third Natl Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) for 16,768 shares. Raymond James Serv Inc accumulated 0.01% or 28,431 shares. 10 owns 0.14% invested in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) for 8,885 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Co holds 73,459 shares. Barnett accumulated 199 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Advisory Llc invested 0% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). First Allied Advisory invested 0.02% of its portfolio in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). The Alabama-based Mesirow Inv has invested 0.18% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Torch Wealth Management Lc stated it has 31,005 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp owns 1.14 million shares. Private Advisor Group Limited Liability Com invested in 10,044 shares or 0.01% of the stock.