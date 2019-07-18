As Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Stock Declined, Bragg Financial Advisors Lowered Its Position; Wills Financial Group Raised Holding in Nike (NKE) by $481,404

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) by 12.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc sold 5,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 36,217 shares of the shoe manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32M, down from 41,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Deckers Outdoor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $176.53. About 185,521 shares traded. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has risen 44.77% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.34% the S&P500. Some Historical DECK News: 14/04/2018 – UGG Hosts Kick-Off Brunch for Festival Season; 30/04/2018 – Deckers Brands Appoints William L. McComb to Bd of Directors; 09/03/2018 – MARCATO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HAD PREVIOUSLY OWNED A SHARE STAKE OF 8.5 PCT IN DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP AS OF JAN 19; 07/03/2018 BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Gives Strong Annual Guidance Following Quarterly Earnings Beat — Market Mover; 24/05/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP DECK.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $6.02, REV VIEW $1.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Sees 2019 Adj EPS $6.20-Adj EPS $6.40; 09/03/2018 – MARCATO NO LONGER HOLDS DECKERS OUTDOOR STAKE; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Adds Univar, Exits Deckers Outdoor, Buys More IAC: 13F; 24/05/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR 4Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 19C

Wills Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 19.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc bought 5,731 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 34,572 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91M, up from 28,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $87.38. About 2.87 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/04/2018 – Nike’s head of diversity, inclusion steps down; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Gross Margin Declined 70 Basis Points to 43.8 %; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Impact of Tax Act Resulted in One-Time Provisional Charges That Cut EPS by $1.25; 22/03/2018 – JUST IN: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Sq. cashes out of Nike stake after 32% gain, likely making about $100M – Dow Jones; 15/03/2018 – Nike, Inc. Announces That Mark Parker Will Continue as Chairman, President and CEO beyond 2020; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – HILL WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR MARKETING, GEOGRAPHIES, NIKE DIRECT AND GLOBAL SALES; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS “BECAME AWARE OF SOME BEHAVIORAL ISSUES THAT ARE INCONSISTENT WITH NIKE’S VALUES OF INCLUSIVITY, RESPECT AND EMPOWERMENT” – CONF. CALL; 16/03/2018 – Nike executives’ departures reflect a larger cultural issue in Me Too era: Retail analyst; 23/04/2018 – Cut out the middleman: Coach, Nike, Fenty and others bypass retailers and sell straight to customers; 23/03/2018 – Evening Tele: Trainer fanatics camp out since WEDNESDAY to get hands on limited edition Nike shoes at Dundee shop

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $960.65 million and $769.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 8,486 shares to 40,921 shares, valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 66,311 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,078 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOT).

Analysts await Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-1.15 earnings per share, down 17.35% or $0.17 from last year’s $-0.98 per share. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Deckers Outdoor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -235.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold DECK shares while 98 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 30.46 million shares or 2.83% less from 31.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Prudential Financial reported 0.01% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Smith Graham Company Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 1.28% or 79,571 shares. State Street Corporation has invested 0.01% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Highstreet Asset Mngmt holds 21 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can has 24,529 shares. 37,922 were reported by Retirement Of Alabama. 99,200 are owned by Arrowstreet Limited Partnership. Contravisory owns 1,728 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 328,476 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Fosun Intll holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) for 4,170 shares. Eqis Capital Management invested in 0.04% or 3,096 shares. Moreover, Oakbrook Invests Lc has 0.02% invested in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) for 1,800 shares. D E Shaw & Inc holds 0.01% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) or 74,497 shares. Boston Advsr Lc reported 25,580 shares stake.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $12.30 million activity.

Wills Financial Group Inc, which manages about $151.77 million and $147.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 11,368 shares to 2,264 shares, valued at $310,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.