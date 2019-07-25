As Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Shares Declined, Shareholder Bragg Financial Advisors Trimmed Stake; Ani Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Holder Matarin Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake

Matarin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc (ANIP) by 10.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc bought 12,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 135,399 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.55M, up from 122,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $992.85 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $82.41. About 83,311 shares traded. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) has risen 12.75% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ANIP News: 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 19c; 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Rev $212M-$228M; 08/05/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 08/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $46.5M; 04/04/2018 – ANI BUYS 23 ANDAS FROM IDT AUSTRALIA,; 07/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Completes Acquisition of Generic Products and Assets from Amneal/Impax; 18/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC – RECEIVED APPROVAL FROM U.S. FDA OF ITS ANDA FOR MORPHINE SULFATE ORAL SOLUTION 10MG/5ML, 20MG/5ML AND 100MG/5ML; 27/04/2018 – Amneal And Impax Receive FTC Clearance For Business Combination; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS – CO WILL SECURE SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH OPTION TO RECEIVE GENERIC ASPIRIN/DIPYRIDAMOLE ER CAPSULES FROM AMNEAL BEGINNING IN LATE 2019; 27/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Signs Definitive Agreements to Acquire Generic Products and Assets from Amneal/lmpax

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) by 12.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc sold 5,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 36,217 shares of the shoe manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32M, down from 41,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Deckers Outdoor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $177.95. About 246,614 shares traded. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has risen 44.77% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.34% the S&P500. Some Historical DECK News: 29/03/2018 – HOKA ONE ONE Announces Collaboration with Engineered Garments to Create Special Edition Collection; 07/03/2018 BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Management Exits Position in Deckers Outdoor; 24/05/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR 4Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 19C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Deckers Outdoor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DECK); 15/05/2018 – Marcato Capital Management LP Exits Position in Deckers Outdoor; 24/05/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.20 TO $6.40, EST. $6.01; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING HOKA ONE ONE Announces Collaboration with Engineered Garments to Create Special Edition Collection

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold DECK shares while 98 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 30.46 million shares or 2.83% less from 31.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark accumulated 41 shares. Cwm Limited holds 35 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Bank holds 4,758 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Qs Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) or 81,085 shares. Los Angeles Cap & Equity Inc, a California-based fund reported 18,222 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares has invested 0% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Origin Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 0.05% or 3,723 shares. Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.14% invested in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) for 16,817 shares. Spectrum Group reported 6,235 shares. Northern Trust holds 0.02% or 674,300 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 597,622 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Cipher Cap LP invested 0.02% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Wellington Management Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership has 0.02% invested in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) for 567,781 shares. Moreover, Hightower Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) for 2,881 shares. 554,526 were accumulated by Geode Lc.

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $960.65 million and $769.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 30,062 shares to 81,161 shares, valued at $3.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 228 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,225 shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold ANIP shares while 40 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 7.50 million shares or 5.50% more from 7.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Invest Research Advsr accumulated 3,000 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd has 0% invested in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) for 105,961 shares. Element Cap Ltd Liability Corporation owns 3,841 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 10,700 were reported by State Of Wisconsin Investment Board. New York State Teachers Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) for 24,828 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc holds 0% or 13,777 shares. Moreover, Glenmede Trust Na has 0% invested in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) for 34 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada reported 964 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Company accumulated 25 shares or 0% of the stock. Proshare Advsrs Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Fifth Third Financial Bank holds 0% or 6,495 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Limited invested in 0% or 2,664 shares. Consonance Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 0.64% of its portfolio in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Intrust Bancshares Na owns 3,866 shares. Sei Company invested in 0% or 2,574 shares.

Since May 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $173,240 activity.