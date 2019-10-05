As Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Polaris Capital Management Trimmed by $1.33 Million Its Stake; Rk Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Littelfuse (LFUS) by $2.39 Million

Polaris Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) by 32.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc sold 7,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The hedge fund held 15,900 shares of the shoe manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.80M, down from 23,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Deckers Outdoor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $146.38. About 298,479 shares traded. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has risen 41.07% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DECK News: 15/05/2018 – Marcato Capital Management LP Exits Position in Deckers Outdoor; 24/05/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR 4Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 19C; 09/03/2018 – MARCATO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HAD PREVIOUSLY OWNED A SHARE STAKE OF 8.5 PCT IN DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP AS OF JAN 19; 25/04/2018 – HOKA ONE ONE Announces Special Edition Collection for Outdoor Voices; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Gives Strong Annual Guidance Following Quarterly Earnings Beat — Market Mover; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor 4Q Adj EPS 50c; 29/03/2018 – HOKA ONE ONE Announces Collaboration with Engineered Garments to Create Special Edition Collection; 08/03/2018 – UGG Celebrates International Women’s Day with HERproject; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Sees 2019 Adj EPS $6.20-Adj EPS $6.40; 24/05/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.20 TO $6.40, EST. $6.01

Rk Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Littelfuse Inc (LFUS) by 42.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc sold 13,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.56% . The hedge fund held 18,520 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.28M, down from 32,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Littelfuse Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $179.15. About 88,302 shares traded. Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) has declined 22.54% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical LFUS News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Littelfuse Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LFUS); 01/05/2018 – Littelfuse Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 23/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honors Mouser as 2017 High Service Distributor of the Year; 06/03/2018 Littelfuse Introduces 1200V SiC MOSFETs with Ultra-Low On-Resistances at APEC 2018; 26/04/2018 – Littelfuse Presenting at Conference May 10; 14/03/2018 – Littelfuse Management Roadshow Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 21; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse Sees 2Q Adj Effective Tax Rate 19.5%-20.5%; 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Horizon Bancorp (IN), Allegiant Travel, Littelfuse, Dova Pharmaceuticals, BOK Fi; 21/03/2018 – Littelfuse at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King Today; 02/05/2018 – LITTELFUSE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.39, EST. $1.81

Polaris Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.42B and $2.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) by 16,700 shares to 1.97M shares, valued at $100.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Linde Plc (Us Shares) by 146,457 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.40 million shares, and has risen its stake in Colony Bankcorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN).

Analysts await Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.30 earnings per share, down 3.36% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.38 per share. DECK’s profit will be $65.62 million for 15.91 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Deckers Outdoor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -443.28% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.51, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 40 investors sold DECK shares while 121 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 30.48 million shares or 0.08% more from 30.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 193,277 were accumulated by Smith Asset Mgmt Gp Ltd Partnership. Private Ocean Limited Company has 38 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Friess Associates Ltd Llc holds 2.16% or 168,114 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) for 19,778 shares. Brinker Capital owns 0.02% invested in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) for 2,411 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 354,664 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Sys invested 0.01% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 0% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.01% or 2,915 shares in its portfolio. Northern Trust stated it has 524,499 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 20,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Whittier Tru holds 0% or 5 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has 2,448 shares. Atria Limited Liability Corp, North Carolina-based fund reported 50,905 shares. Lazard Asset Lc invested in 0% or 6,175 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 19 investors sold LFUS shares while 87 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 23.52 million shares or 2.51% more from 22.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Canandaigua Comml Bank And Tru has invested 0.04% in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% or 15,000 shares. Arizona State Retirement reported 17,946 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. The Iowa-based Principal Gp Inc has invested 0.13% in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 7,204 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Atria Investments Limited Liability owns 11,559 shares. Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.01% invested in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Fdx Advisors Inc owns 1,220 shares. Ameriprise holds 124,363 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Inc holds 0.06% or 7,229 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 26,036 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 3,201 are owned by Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. Virtu Limited Liability Co owns 2,982 shares. Loomis Sayles And Lp owns 183,844 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 0% stake.

Rk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $857.26 million and $323.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 7,600 shares to 76,000 shares, valued at $10.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chart Inds Inc by 4,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 164,243 shares, and has risen its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Analysts await Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.56 EPS, down 37.35% or $0.93 from last year’s $2.49 per share. LFUS’s profit will be $38.32 million for 28.71 P/E if the $1.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.91 actual EPS reported by Littelfuse, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.32% negative EPS growth.

