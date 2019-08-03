As Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Ajo LP Has Trimmed Its Stake; Edgar Lomax Co Has Raised Its Position in Schlumberger LTD Com (SLB) as Stock Value Declined

Edgar Lomax Co increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) by 87.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgar Lomax Co bought 122,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 261,600 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.40M, up from 139,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgar Lomax Co who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $37.42. About 8.53M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Ajo Lp decreased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) by 17.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp sold 144,604 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 701,008 shares of the shoe manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.04 million, down from 845,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Deckers Outdoor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $146.83. About 533,904 shares traded or 2.11% up from the average. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has risen 41.07% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DECK News: 30/04/2018 – Deckers Outdoor: John G. Perenchio Has Resigned From the Board; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Sees 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $1.50-Adj Loss/Shr $1.41; 19/04/2018 – DJ Deckers Outdoor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DECK); 30/04/2018 – Deckers Brands Appoints William L. McComb to Board of Directors; 14/04/2018 – UGG Hosts Kick-Off Brunch for Festival Season; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Capital Management LP Exits Position in Deckers Outdoor; 09/03/2018 – MARCATO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HAD PREVIOUSLY OWNED A SHARE STAKE OF 8.5 PCT IN DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP AS OF JAN 19; 24/05/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR 4Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 19C; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Sees 2019 Sales $1.925B-$1.95B; 12/03/2018 – Marcato held an 8.5 percent stake in Deckers Outdoor as of Jan. 19, according to a 13D filing

Edgar Lomax Co, which manages about $1.38B and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.35M shares to 332,273 shares, valued at $17.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target Corp Com (NYSE:TGT) by 25,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 969,104 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NYSE:NEE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Prtnrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% or 6,387 shares in its portfolio. Hussman Strategic Advsr stated it has 0.37% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Peak Asset Management Llc has invested 0.13% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Exane Derivatives stated it has 99,113 shares. 619,900 are owned by Flossbach Von Storch Ag. Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). America First Investment Limited Company accumulated 248,136 shares. Ca accumulated 0.38% or 36,084 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 596,015 shares. Tortoise Capital Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 66 shares. Princeton Strategies Gru Llc holds 0.49% or 42,410 shares in its portfolio. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Serv Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Two Sigma Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 27,429 shares. Argent Trust Company holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 78,693 shares.

Analysts await Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.36 earnings per share, down 0.84% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.38 per share. DECK’s profit will be $68.36 million for 15.55 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Deckers Outdoor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -452.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold DECK shares while 98 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 30.46 million shares or 2.83% less from 31.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Friess accumulated 167,333 shares. Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.04% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.04% invested in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) for 6,100 shares. Starr has 12,297 shares. Massachusetts Service Ma reported 0% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). 41 are owned by Assetmark. Shelton Capital Mngmt reported 307 shares. Barclays Public holds 0% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) for 34,192 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited holds 62,234 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca invested 0.04% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Kemnay Advisory Ser invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Parametric Portfolio Ltd Llc stated it has 150,419 shares. 291,828 are owned by Tiaa Cref Inv Lc. Origin Asset Mgmt Llp reported 0.05% stake. Invesco holds 434,264 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

