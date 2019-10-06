As Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Convergence Investment Partners Has Decreased by $809,900 Its Position; As Tjx Cos New (TJX) Shares Rose, Vontobel Asset Management Upped Stake by $25.00 Million

Vontobel Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 13.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc bought 462,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 3.94M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $215.31M, up from 3.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $55.29. About 4.19M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Convergence Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) by 41.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc sold 4,628 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 6,427 shares of the shoe manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.13 million, down from 11,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Deckers Outdoor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $146.38. About 314,669 shares traded. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has risen 41.07% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DECK News: 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Sees 2019 Sales $1.925B-$1.95B; 09/03/2018 – DECKERS HOLDER MARCATO DELIVERED SHRS TO COVER SHORT POSITIONS; 29/03/2018 – HOKA ONE ONE Announces Collaboration with Engineered Garments to Create Special Edition Collection; 30/04/2018 – Deckers Outdoor: John G. Perenchio Has Resigned From the Board; 08/03/2018 – UGG Celebrates International Women’s Day with HERproject; 19/04/2018 – DJ Deckers Outdoor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DECK); 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Gives Strong Annual Guidance Following Quarterly Earnings Beat — Market Mover; 24/05/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP DECK.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $6.02, REV VIEW $1.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 – Marcato held an 8.5 percent stake in Deckers Outdoor as of Jan. 19, according to a 13D filing; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor 4Q Adj EPS 50c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.51, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 40 investors sold DECK shares while 121 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 30.48 million shares or 0.08% more from 30.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clarivest Asset Mngmt reported 0.31% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Brinker Cap holds 0.02% or 2,411 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny has 16,766 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. First Tru Lp reported 37,383 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 8,165 shares. Convergence Invest Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.27% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). 98,199 are owned by Systematic Fincl L P. Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 0.01% or 1,100 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Driehaus Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.08% invested in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) for 14,787 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt has 1,681 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) or 117,331 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.01% or 494 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 325,843 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) for 301,758 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 0.03% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) or 10,310 shares.

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68M and $413.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 21,004 shares to 24,550 shares, valued at $1.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE) by 5,131 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,664 shares, and has risen its stake in Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC).

Analysts await Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.30 EPS, down 3.36% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.38 per share. DECK’s profit will be $65.62M for 15.91 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.67 actual EPS reported by Deckers Outdoor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -443.28% EPS growth.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19 billion and $13.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 492,421 shares to 1.61 million shares, valued at $139.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 5,894 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.52 million shares, and cut its stake in Aptiv Plc.