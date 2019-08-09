As Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Highland Capital Management LP Has Lowered Position by $2.06 Million; As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Agf Investments America Has Increased Position

Agf Investments America Inc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc bought 1,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 58,394 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.98 million, up from 57,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $279.08. About 89,226 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Highland Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) by 56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp sold 14,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The hedge fund held 11,000 shares of the shoe manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62 million, down from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Deckers Outdoor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $148.41. About 73,689 shares traded. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has risen 41.07% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DECK News: 15/05/2018 – Marcato Capital Management LP Exits Position in Deckers Outdoor; 12/03/2018 – Marcato held an 8.5 percent stake in Deckers Outdoor as of Jan. 19, according to a 13D filing; 30/04/2018 – Deckers Outdoor: John G. Perenchio Has Resigned From the Board; 08/03/2018 – UGG Celebrates International Women’s Day with HERproject; 18/04/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP DECK.N : CITIGROUP TRANSFERS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING TO KATE MCSHANE; 09/03/2018 – MARCATO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HAD PREVIOUSLY OWNED A SHARE STAKE OF 8.5 PCT IN DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP AS OF JAN 19; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING HOKA ONE ONE Announces Collaboration with Engineered Garments to Create Special Edition Collection; 07/03/2018 BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch

Analysts await Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.36 EPS, down 0.84% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.38 per share. DECK’s profit will be $68.36M for 15.72 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.67 actual EPS reported by Deckers Outdoor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -452.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold DECK shares while 98 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 30.46 million shares or 2.83% less from 31.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Capital Llp reported 9,992 shares stake. First Republic Investment Mgmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Nordea Investment owns 30,100 shares. Smith Graham And Investment Limited Partnership holds 1.28% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) for 79,571 shares. Origin Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.05% invested in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) for 3,723 shares. Columbia Asset Management owns 2,724 shares. 40,469 are owned by Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 108,600 shares. Kepos Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0.12% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Kbc Grp Nv holds 74,538 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Sta Wealth Mngmt Llc accumulated 0.18% or 5,614 shares. Ameriprise Financial, Minnesota-based fund reported 148,774 shares. Bowling Portfolio Limited holds 0.33% or 14,041 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 15,533 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 123 shares or 0% of the stock.

Highland Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.04 billion and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Central Puerto S A by 106,000 shares to 934,000 shares, valued at $8.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC) by 76,478 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,307 shares, and has risen its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).

Agf Investments America Inc, which manages about $1.29B and $281.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wabtec Corp. (NYSE:WAB) by 19,384 shares to 67,886 shares, valued at $5.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Albemarle Corp. (NYSE:ALB) by 7,761 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,103 shares, and cut its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).