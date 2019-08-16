As Deckers Outdoor Corp. (DECK) Stock Declined, Oberweis Asset Management Decreased Holding by $2.28 Million; Pampa Energia Sa (PAM) Stock Value Rose While City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Increased Its Position

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp. (DECK) by 25.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold 15,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 45,210 shares of the shoe manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.65M, down from 60,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Deckers Outdoor Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.45 during the last trading session, reaching $132.94. About 683,531 shares traded or 26.20% up from the average. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has risen 41.07% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DECK News: 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Sees 2019 Adj EPS $6.20-Adj EPS $6.40; 19/04/2018 – DJ Deckers Outdoor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DECK); 09/03/2018 – MARCATO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HAD PREVIOUSLY OWNED A SHARE STAKE OF 8.5 PCT IN DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP AS OF JAN 19; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor 4Q Adj EPS 50c; 30/04/2018 – Deckers Brands Appoints William L. McComb to Bd of Directors; 08/03/2018 – UGG Celebrates International Women’s Day with HERproject; 18/04/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP DECK.N : CITIGROUP TRANSFERS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING TO KATE MCSHANE; 30/04/2018 – Deckers Brands Appoints William L. McComb to Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – HOKA ONE ONE Announces Special Edition Collection for Outdoor Voices; 30/04/2018 – Deckers Outdoor: John G. Perenchio Has Resigned From the Board

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Pampa Energia Sa (PAM) by 15.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd bought 58,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.92% . The institutional investor held 445,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.28M, up from 386,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Pampa Energia Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 12.22% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $17.26. About 1.66 million shares traded or 75.19% up from the average. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 22.44% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 19/03/2018 – PAMPA SAYS DEAL REACHED W/ ECUADOR ON 18 BLOCK $176M DISPUTE; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q REV. ARS13.98B, EST. ARS18.29B; 17/05/2018 – NUTRIEN UNIT AND PONCE’S PAMPA VOTED IN FAVOR OF SQM CHANGES; 23/05/2018 – DJ Symbol for Pampa Energia S.A. (PESA.BA) Now PAMP.BA; 24/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA SAYS TO INVEST $207M IN VACA MUERTA SHALE; 21/03/2018 – Pampa Energía announces General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ meeting for April 27, 2018; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Pampa Energia’s S.A. at ‘B’; Outlook Stable; 14/03/2018 – NTS Communications Brings Fiber Internet & Phone Services to Pampa, TX; 11/05/2018 – Pampa Energia 1Q Net ARS3.85B; 30/04/2018 – Pampa Energía Informs the Market that it has Filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, which manages about $4.21B and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nexpoint Strategic Opportuniti by 24,035 shares to 119,919 shares, valued at $2.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen Diversified Dividend And Income F (JDD) by 42,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,053 shares, and cut its stake in Ms China A Share (CAF).

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10B and $498.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hms Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 78,130 shares to 273,750 shares, valued at $8.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 61,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Federal Signal Corp. (NYSE:FSS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold DECK shares while 98 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 30.46 million shares or 2.83% less from 31.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 15,533 shares. Sei invested in 31,109 shares. Contravisory Invest Incorporated has 0.1% invested in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) for 1,728 shares. Ing Groep Nv has 0.01% invested in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Tech has invested 0.05% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Dorsey Wright & Assocs holds 1.89% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) or 53,156 shares. Bluemountain Cap Limited Liability owns 56,657 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 13,815 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 0.01% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) or 5,898 shares. Whittier Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) for 5 shares. Cordasco Networks accumulated 0.01% or 40 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board stated it has 146,385 shares. 3.39 million were accumulated by Blackrock Inc. Asset Mngmt Inc, a Michigan-based fund reported 1,369 shares. California-based Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 1.22% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK).

Analysts await Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.36 earnings per share, down 0.84% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.38 per share. DECK’s profit will be $68.15M for 14.08 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Deckers Outdoor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -452.24% EPS growth.