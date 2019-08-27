As Deckers Outdoor Corp. (DECK) Share Value Declined, Friess Associates Boosted Position by $390,112; Martingale Asset Management LP Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Has Raised by $3.58 Million as Stock Price Rose

Friess Associates Llc increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp. (DECK) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc bought 2,672 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 167,333 shares of the shoe manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.60M, up from 164,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Deckers Outdoor Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $138.54. About 343,129 shares traded. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has risen 41.07% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DECK News: 09/03/2018 – MARCATO NO LONGER HOLDS DECKERS OUTDOOR STAKE; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Sees 2019 Adj EPS $6.20-Adj EPS $6.40; 30/04/2018 – Deckers Outdoor: John G. Perenchio Has Resigned From the Board; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Sees 2019 Sales $1.925B-$1.95B; 30/04/2018 – Deckers Brands Appoints William L. McComb to Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Capital Management LP Exits Position in Deckers Outdoor; 12/03/2018 – Marcato held an 8.5 percent stake in Deckers Outdoor as of Jan. 19, according to a 13D filing; 24/05/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR 4Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 19C; 09/03/2018 – MARCATO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HAD PREVIOUSLY OWNED A SHARE STAKE OF 8.5 PCT IN DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP AS OF JAN 19; 18/04/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP DECK.N : CITIGROUP TRANSFERS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING TO KATE MCSHANE

Martingale Asset Management LP increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 6.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP bought 14,502 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 227,160 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.17 million, up from 212,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $231.08. About 2.72M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. 20,000 shares were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S, worth $4.64 million.

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91 billion and $9.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quidel Corp (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 15,697 shares to 7,715 shares, valued at $506,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 20,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 174,911 shares, and cut its stake in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP).

