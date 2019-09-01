As Deckers Outdoor Corp. (DECK) Market Valuation Declined, Friess Associates Has Upped Its Position by $390,112; As United Technologies (UTX) Market Value Declined, Linscomb & Williams Raised Its Stake

Friess Associates Llc increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp. (DECK) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc bought 2,672 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 167,333 shares of the shoe manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.60M, up from 164,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Deckers Outdoor Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $147.45. About 382,518 shares traded. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has risen 41.07% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DECK News: 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor 4Q Adj EPS 50c; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Sees 2019 Adj EPS $6.20-Adj EPS $6.40; 24/05/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.20 TO $6.40, EST. $6.01; 18/04/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP DECK.N : CITIGROUP TRANSFERS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING TO KATE MCSHANE; 08/03/2018 – UGG Celebrates International Women’s Day with HERproject; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Sees 2019 Sales $1.925B-$1.95B; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Capital Management LP Exits Position in Deckers Outdoor; 30/04/2018 – Deckers Brands Appoints William L. McComb to Bd of Directors; 08/03/2018 – UGG Celebrates International Women’s Day with HERproject; 09/03/2018 – MARCATO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HAD PREVIOUSLY OWNED A SHARE STAKE OF 8.5 PCT IN DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP AS OF JAN 19

Linscomb & Williams Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 6.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc bought 2,483 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 39,550 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10 million, up from 37,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $130.24. About 2.18 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 20/03/2018 – Krishna N. Das: P&W to deliver spare A320neo engines soon to IndiGo: source. By @aditishahsays; 11/05/2018 – RadioResource: Southern Co.’s Bryant Elected Chairman of UTC; 05/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney wins JetBlue engine order; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Sales $63B-$64.5B; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies Sees Spending About $75B With U.S. Suppliers Over Next Five Years; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Committed to Maintaining Constructive Dialogue With Shareowners Representing All Points of View; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENGINE MAKERS ARE AN AREA TO WATCH, BUT NO IMMEDIATE CONCERN; GE GE.N DOING WELL ON 737 MAX, 777X; 16/05/2018 – Otis Helps Shape San Francisco’s Skyline with Oceanwide Win; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 20/03/2018 – UTX: Breaking: Pratt & Whitney will start supplying spare engines for Airbus A320neos to IndiGo from tomorrow. Pratt tells IndiGo grounded planes will fly again in 40 days. Meanwhile, IndiGo has lost more than $600 million in market value this month

