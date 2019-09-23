As Deckers Outdoor Com (DECK) Stock Price Declined, Sawgrass Asset Management Increased Position by $674,625; Whitehorse Fin (WHF) Holder Ares Management Boosted Holding

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp Com (DECK) by 89.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc bought 3,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 8,165 shares of the shoe manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.44 million, up from 4,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Deckers Outdoor Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $136.46. About 267,675 shares traded. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has risen 41.07% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DECK News: 29/03/2018 – HOKA ONE ONE Announces Collaboration with Engineered Garments to Create Special Edition Collection; 24/05/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.20 TO $6.40, EST. $6.01; 08/03/2018 – UGG Celebrates International Women’s Day with HERproject; 24/05/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR 4Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 19C; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Capital Management LP Exits Position in Deckers Outdoor; 09/03/2018 – MARCATO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HAD PREVIOUSLY OWNED A SHARE STAKE OF 8.5 PCT IN DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP AS OF JAN 19; 24/05/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP DECK.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $6.02, REV VIEW $1.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor 4Q Adj EPS 50c; 07/03/2018 BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Adds Univar, Exits Deckers Outdoor, Buys More IAC: 13F

Ares Management Llc increased its stake in Whitehorse Fin Inc (WHF) by 24.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc bought 113,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.11% . The institutional investor held 577,947 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.95 million, up from 464,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Whitehorse Fin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.80M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.91. About 73,580 shares traded or 7.57% up from the average. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) has declined 4.30% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.30% the S&P500. Some Historical WHF News: 23/05/2018 – WHITE HORSE BHD WHSE.KL – YEAR-AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 4.2 MLN RGT; YEAR-AGO QTRLY REV 142.6 MLN RGT; 08/05/2018 – WhiteHorse Finance 1Q EPS 68c; 29/03/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC WHF.O : DEUTSCHE BANK STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $14.50; 12/03/2018 WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Announces Quarterly Distribution; 08/05/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC – QTRLY SHR $0.68; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Four, Affirms Two WhiteHorse VI Ltd. Rtgs; 09/05/2018 – WHITEHORSE FINANCE INC WHF.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $14.50

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $2.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (NYSE:TJX) by 14,395 shares to 755,541 shares, valued at $39.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp Com (NYSE:DHR) by 3,498 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 241,716 shares, and cut its stake in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc Com (NYSE:HRC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.51, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 40 investors sold DECK shares while 121 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 30.48 million shares or 0.08% more from 30.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Fincl Gp Inc stated it has 0.04% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Amp Cap Investors Ltd reported 0.01% stake. American has 75,070 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt stated it has 288,099 shares. 45,147 were reported by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas. Public Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.15% or 109,233 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Georgia-based Voya Invest Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Systematic Financial Management Limited Partnership invested in 0.67% or 98,199 shares. Cibc Asset Management stated it has 1,681 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers has invested 1.3% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Wedge Cap Mgmt L LP Nc stated it has 252,009 shares. Ellington Ltd holds 19,100 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Company reported 38 shares. Valley Advisers Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) for 5 shares.

Since June 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $42,000 activity.

Ares Management Llc, which manages about $35.87 billion and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apollo Invt Corp by 329,736 shares to 621,303 shares, valued at $9.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tcg Bdc Inc by 51,751 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,708 shares, and cut its stake in Penantpark Invt Corp (NASDAQ:PNNT).