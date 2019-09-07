As Davita Healthcare Partners (DVA) Market Value Rose, Holder Speece Thorson Capital Group Has Increased Stake; Fred Alger Management Has Raised Norwegian Cruise Line Holding (NCLH) Holding

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Davita Healthcare Partners (DVA) by 13.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc bought 34,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.64% . The hedge fund held 290,861 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.79M, up from 256,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Davita Healthcare Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.25B market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $59.37. About 2.13M shares traded. DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) has declined 14.27% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DVA News: 13/03/2018 – DAVITA – CO CONTINUES TO EXPECT THAT PENDING DEAL WITH OPTUM WILL CLOSE IN 2018; 07/05/2018 – Health Care Heroes: DaVita Celebrates its Kidney Care Nurses During National Nurses Week; 03/05/2018 – DaVita 1Q EPS 98c; 03/05/2018 – DAVITA INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2.85 BLN VS. $2.63 BLN; 03/05/2018 – DaVita 1Q Cont Ops EPS $1.05; 08/03/2018 – DaVita Hosts Panel to Promote Women’s Health and Empowerment on World Kidney Day; 18/05/2018 – DaVita Celebrates Signing of the Colorado Living Donor Support Act; 20/04/2018 – DaVita Medical Insights Podcast Celebrates a Year of Physician-Led Discussions about Kidney Health; 12/04/2018 – DaVita Certified as Freedom-Centered Workplace by WorldBlu; 03/05/2018 – DAVITA 1Q NET REV. $2.85B, EST. $2.78B

Fred Alger Management Inc increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holding (NCLH) by 4.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc bought 28,894 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.76% . The institutional investor held 683,752 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.58 million, up from 654,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Holding for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $52.12. About 1.54 million shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Net $103.2M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NCLH); 18/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD – ON MARCH 15, FRANK J. DEL RIO, PRESIDENT, CEO OF CO ESTABLISHED PREARRANGED TRADING PLAN – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE BOARD APPROVES 3-YEAR, $1B SHARE BUYBACK PLAN; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Rev $1.29B; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.55-Adj EPS $4.70; 29/03/2018 – Norwegian Cruise at Management Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 24/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Pamela Thomas-Graham to Its Board of Directors; 30/05/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Dufry signs new contracts with Holland America Line, Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Line – further expands its footprint in the cruise channel

More notable recent DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Wall Street Red in the 1st Trading Day of September – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “DaVita reports preliminary results of self-tender offer – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$59.66, Is It Time To Put DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Davita reports final results of self-tender offer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00M and $363.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) by 29,371 shares to 244,875 shares, valued at $7.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Miller Herman Inc (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 30,733 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 213,640 shares, and cut its stake in Msa Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold DVA shares while 113 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 139.87 million shares or 0.73% more from 138.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Ltd holds 0% or 69 shares. Pittenger And Anderson holds 0% in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) or 450 shares. Yorktown Mngmt &, Virginia-based fund reported 15,300 shares. Private Advisor Grp Limited Company accumulated 4,573 shares. Moody Bankshares Division invested 0.13% of its portfolio in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA). The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Company Limited has invested 0.01% in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA). Signaturefd Lc invested 0% in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 0.02% invested in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) for 4,257 shares. Weik Management holds 6,200 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Liability Co stated it has 220,614 shares. Westpac Corp owns 18,354 shares. Toronto Dominion State Bank stated it has 164,983 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bartlett & Limited Liability Company, Ohio-based fund reported 4 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 1,269 shares. Moreover, San Francisco Sentry (Ca) has 0% invested in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA).

More notable recent Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NextEra, other stocks bear watching as Hurricane Dorian nears Florida – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold NCLH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 198.10 million shares or 1.05% less from 200.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas Corp reported 280 shares. Cibc World Mkts stated it has 9,651 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Korea Investment owns 70,400 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Pinebridge Invs LP reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Susquehanna Intl Grp Llp has 0% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Toronto Dominion Bancshares has 0.02% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas invested 0.29% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Qs Invsts Limited Com has 0.02% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 39,140 shares. Bancorporation Of The West invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Lord Abbett Comm Ltd Com has 140,249 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.04% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Cap Ltd Ca stated it has 0.65% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Corporation Va invested in 1.9% or 125,617 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Lc owns 466,744 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 126,000 shares.

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12B and $25.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp by 407,096 shares to 410,555 shares, valued at $66.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,912 shares, and cut its stake in W.R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA).