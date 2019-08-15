As Davita (DVA) Shares Rose, Holder Magnetar Financial Trimmed Position; Slm (SLM) Holding Maintained by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Slm Corporation (SLM) by 25.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc bought 38,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.71% . The institutional investor held 190,135 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, up from 151,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Slm Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $7.84. About 2.56 million shares traded. SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) has declined 19.38% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SLM News: 29/03/2018 – Sallie Mae’s Jerry Archer Recognized as a Cybersecurity Trailblazer; 30/03/2018 – Fitch: SLM Rating Reflects Stable Credit Performance; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades SLM Student Loan Trust 2012-5; 06/04/2018 – ValueAct Reports 6.4% Stake in SLM Corp; 09/03/2018 – SLM Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – SLM 1Q CORE EPS 27C, EST. 24C; 06/04/2018 – VA Partners I, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Sallie Mae; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms SLM Student Loan Trust 2012-3 and 2012-6; Outlook for SLM 2012-3 Class B Negative; 16/04/2018 – Governor Carney, Senators Carper and Coons, and Representative Blunt Rochester Celebrate Sallie Mae’s Commitment to Add New Jobs in Delaware; 30/03/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES SLM TO ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE

Magnetar Financial Llc decreased its stake in Davita Inc (DVA) by 88.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc sold 264,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.64% . The hedge fund held 33,000 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79M, down from 297,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Davita Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $58.38. About 5.72 million shares traded or 133.44% up from the average. DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) has declined 14.27% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DVA News: 27/04/2018 – DaVita Continues to Improve Patient Care, Leads in Five-Star Quality Ratings; 11/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC PREVIOUSLY REPORTED 20.2 PCT STAKE IN DAVITA INC AS OF AUGUST 1, 2017; 13/03/2018 – DAVITA – SECOND REQUEST EXTENDS WAITING PERIOD IMPOSED BY ACT UNTIL 30 DAYS AFTER DAVITA AND BUYER HAVE SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLIED WITH SECOND REQUEST; 24/04/2018 – Adeptus Health Appoints LeAnne Zumwalt to its Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – DaVita 1Q EPS 98c; 13/03/2018 – Correct: DaVita Inc. Receives FTC, Not SEC, Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 03/05/2018 – DAVITA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. 91C; 13/03/2018 – FTC Request Extends Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period Until 30 Days After DaVita, Buyer Have Complied; 02/05/2018 – DaVita’s Sustainability Efforts Rewarded by Department of Energy; 20/04/2018 – DJ DaVita Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DVA)

Magnetar Financial Llc, which manages about $13.74B and $3.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 27,942 shares to 35,752 shares, valued at $1.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 2,182 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,866 shares, and has risen its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (NASDAQ:PDCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold DVA shares while 113 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 139.87 million shares or 0.73% more from 138.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Company holds 53,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset reported 0.09% stake. 6,200 are held by Weik Cap Mngmt. Brinker Cap invested in 0.07% or 31,754 shares. Moreover, Natl Insur Com Tx has 0.27% invested in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) for 94,850 shares. Gulf Commercial Bank (Uk) Limited holds 0.03% or 32,301 shares. Vigilant Cap Limited Liability Company reported 2,100 shares. Oakbrook Ltd Liability Corporation owns 12,650 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Kbc Gp Nv has 212,583 shares. The Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0% in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA). Par Capital Mgmt has invested 2.98% in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA). Parkside Commercial Bank Trust invested 0% of its portfolio in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA). Hikari Ltd has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA). Neuberger Berman Grp Llc invested in 0.01% or 198,433 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.01% or 34,109 shares in its portfolio.

