As Davita (DVA) Share Price Rose, Gates Capital Management Has Boosted Holding by $40.77 Million; As Aon Plc (AON) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Iridian Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake

Gates Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Davita Inc (DVA) by 33.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gates Capital Management Inc bought 755,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.64% . The hedge fund held 2.98M shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $161.85M, up from 2.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Davita Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $56.51. About 2.74M shares traded. DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) has declined 14.27% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DVA News: 19/04/2018 – DaVita Releases 10th Annual Community Care Report; 02/05/2018 – DaVita’s Sustainability Efforts Rewarded by Department of Energy; 02/04/2018 – DaVita Advocates for Organ Donors to Support Its Patients’ Transplant Goals during National Donate Life Month; 13/03/2018 – DaVita Inc. Receives SEC Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 10/04/2018 – Frazier Healthcare Partners Closes Oversubscribed $780 Million Growth Buyout Fund; 20/04/2018 – DaVita Medical Insights Podcast Celebrates a Year of Physician-Led Discussions about Kidney Health; 11/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC PREVIOUSLY REPORTED 20.2 PCT STAKE IN DAVITA INC AS OF AUGUST 1, 2017; 03/05/2018 – DaVita 1Q Net $178.7M; 14/03/2018 – DaVita Kidney Care Recognizes Its Dietitians on Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Day; 07/05/2018 – Health Care Heroes: DaVita Celebrates its Kidney Care Nurses During National Nurses Week

Iridian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 12.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc sold 175,153 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 1.26M shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $215.18 million, down from 1.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $193.39. About 508,755 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 06/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon names Mike Edwards as partner in UK risk settlement team; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 29/05/2018 – Aon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Aon plc (NYSE:AON) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Aon’s Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “UPDATE: Viking Global’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Boeing (BA), Monster Beverage (MNST), Salesforces (CRM) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Insurance Labor Outlook Study Results to be Revealed During Webinar – Business Wire” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Aon plc (NYSE:AON) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Aon Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Iridian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $11.52 billion and $7.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATI) by 1.66M shares to 1.71 million shares, valued at $43.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kkr & Co Inc by 3.72 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.82M shares, and has risen its stake in Frontdoor Inc.

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.44 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.31 per share. AON’s profit will be $339.61 million for 33.57 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.99% negative EPS growth.

Gates Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.48B and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Versum Matls Inc by 668,328 shares to 1.76M shares, valued at $88.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grace W R & Co Del New (NYSE:GRA) by 298,131 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.16M shares, and cut its stake in Sensata Technologies Hldng P.