As Davita Com (DVA) Stock Rose, Stonebridge Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake; Passport Capital Has Trimmed Cameco (Call) (CCJ) Position by $5.00 Million

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Davita Inc Com (DVA) by 118.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc bought 11,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.64% . The institutional investor held 20,617 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16 million, up from 9,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Davita Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $61.84. About 3.46M shares traded or 9.94% up from the average. DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) has declined 14.27% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DVA News: 24/04/2018 – DaVita and Methodist Specialty and Transplant Hospital Collaborate to Launch Technology Designed to Help Improve Transplant Readiness of Patients; 03/05/2018 – DaVita 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 13/03/2018 – DaVita Inc. Receives SEC Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 09/04/2018 – National Kidney Foundation features DaVita Clinical Research Results at 2018 Spring Clinical Meetings; 23/04/2018 – DaVita Recognized as a LearningElite Company by Chief Learning Officer Magazine; 24/04/2018 – DaVita and Methodist Specialty and Transplant Hospital Collaborate to Launch Technology Designed to Help Improve Transplant Rea; 07/05/2018 – Health Care Heroes: DaVita Celebrates its Kidney Care Nurses During National Nurses Week; 13/03/2018 – DaVita Inc. Continues to Expect Pending Transaction Will Close in 2018; 02/04/2018 – DaVita Advocates for Organ Donors to Support Its Patients’ Transplant Goals during National Donate Life Month; 13/03/2018 – Correct: DaVita Inc. Receives FTC, Not SEC, Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth

Passport Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cameco Corp (Call) (CCJ) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Passport Capital Llc sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 2.00 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.46M, down from 2.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Passport Capital Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $9.7. About 1.92M shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – CAMECO CORP QTRLY REVENUE $439 MLN VS $393 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.06, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.01; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q EPS C$0.14

Analysts await Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.02 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.03 per share. CCJ’s profit will be $7.95M for 121.25 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.03 actual EPS reported by Cameco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -166.67% EPS growth.

Passport Capital Llc, which manages about $4.54 billion and $175.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) by 956,200 shares to 3.00M shares, valued at $99.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.