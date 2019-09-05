As Davita Com (DVA) Stock Price Rose, Assetmark Has Raised Stake; As Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Cushing Asset Management LP Has Upped Its Stake

Cushing Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM) by 133.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp bought 449,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.48% . The hedge fund held 786,762 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.09M, up from 336,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Viper Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $29.73. About 69,855 shares traded. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has declined 0.43% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.43% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY REPORTS PROPOSED ELECTION TO CHANGE TAX STATUS; 03/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $30; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP – BELIEVES THIS ELECTION WILL ALLOW CO TO SIGNIFICANTLY EXPAND INVESTOR BASE, BOTH IN U.S. & INTERNATIONALLY; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 20/03/2018 – VIPER NETWORKS BUYS GLOBAL SERVICES INTL; 03/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $29; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Provides an Update on First Quarter Production; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP – “THERE IS SIGNIFICANT OPPORTUNITY AHEAD FOR VIPER IN HIGHLY FRAGMENTED PRIVATE MINERAL MARKET”; 21/03/2018 – Former Viper Plant to Become New Home of FCA US Car Collection; Company Launches Viper Memorabilia Auction to Benefit United Way

Assetmark Inc increased its stake in Davita Inc Com (DVA) by 10.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc bought 14,086 shares as the company's stock rose 7.64% . The institutional investor held 143,922 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.81M, up from 129,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Davita Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $58.33. About 723,625 shares traded. DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) has declined 14.27% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.27% the S&P500.

Cushing Asset Management Lp, which manages about $4.99 billion and $2.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 3,023 shares to 28,038 shares, valued at $4.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equitrans Midstream Corporat by 46,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,450 shares, and cut its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold DVA shares while 113 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 139.87 million shares or 0.73% more from 138.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duncker Streett Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA). Merian (Uk) invested 0.01% in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA). Eaton Vance Mngmt owns 0.03% invested in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) for 219,271 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 0.02% or 63,512 shares. Ghp Investment holds 30,265 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 0.06% in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) or 2.65M shares. Cap Fund Management reported 194,074 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA). Todd Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.4% or 261,777 shares. 1.55M were reported by Northern Trust. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability holds 0% or 83 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Ltd Liability Com accumulated 3,917 shares. Alyeska Investment Grp Inc LP has 0.24% invested in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA). Chevy Chase Trust Inc reported 102,927 shares. Mutual Of America Cap reported 0.01% stake.

Assetmark Inc, which manages about $13.57B and $11.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Ser Tr Prtflo S&P500 Hi by 33,187 shares to 684,774 shares, valued at $25.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Ser Tr Spdr Bloomberg by 3.24 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,659 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds S&P China Etf (GXC).