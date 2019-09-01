As Dave & Busters Entmt (PLAY) Stock Value Declined, Sheffield Asset Management Decreased Holding; Stonehill Capital Management Boosted P G & E Common (PCG) Stake by $101.82 Million; Market Value Declined

Sheffield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (PLAY) by 39.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheffield Asset Management Llc sold 40,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.13% . The hedge fund held 63,310 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16 million, down from 104,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheffield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.54B market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $43.05. About 636,702 shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has declined 14.83% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECREASE IN LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGITS FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES NET INCOME OF $95 MLN TO $110 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S 4Q ADJ EPS 61C, EST. 60C; 04/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Investors May Win by Playing the Waiting Game; 08/05/2018 – Van Berkom & Associates Buys New 2% Position in Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $304.9 MLN VS $270.2 MLN; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Comparable Store Sales Down in Low to Mid Single Digits; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES TOTAL REVENUES OF $1.20 BLN TO $1.24 BLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 Dave & Buster’s Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Performance

Stonehill Capital Management Llc increased its stake in P G & E Corp Common (PCG) by 1089% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonehill Capital Management Llc bought 5.99M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 6.54M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.40 million, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonehill Capital Management Llc who had been investing in P G & E Corp Common for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.45. About 4.91M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A2 TO LODI (CITY OF) CA ELECTRIC ENTERPRISE REFUNDING BONDS, OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/04/2018 – CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-PG&E CA Diablo Canyon 1 reactor remains at 50 pct power (April 13); 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES 2018 IIC $74M TO $122M AFTER TAX COSTS; 16/04/2018 – PG&E Gets $350M Unsecured Term Loan Maturing in April 2020; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Calls for Resolving Unsustainable Policies Related to Wildfire Liability; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/24/2018 09:47 AM; 22/03/2018 – PG&E Has a Plan to Prevent More Deadly Wildfires; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES DATC PATH 15 AND DATC HOLDINGS PATH 15 ONE NOTCH; OUTLOOK STABLE; 25/05/2018 – REPORT SAYS PG&E EQUIPMENT CAUSED 4 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA FIRES; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS

Analysts await Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) to report earnings on September, 13. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.84 per share. PLAY’s profit will be $31.38 million for 12.23 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.12% negative EPS growth.

Sheffield Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.47B and $43.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Drive Shack Inc by 184,585 shares to 428,085 shares, valued at $1.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seadrill Ltd by 60,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold PLAY shares while 62 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 37.35 million shares or 4.80% less from 39.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advsr has invested 0% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Victory Management reported 700,870 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 59,392 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 0.05% stake. Paloma Partners Mngmt Company invested in 12,632 shares. Swiss Bancshares has 0% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 70,773 shares. 154,662 were accumulated by Parametric Portfolio Assoc. Stevens Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 4,838 shares. J Goldman Company LP has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Hillcrest Asset Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 201,779 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 65,045 shares. 268,784 were reported by Cooper Creek Mgmt Ltd. Moreover, Fmr Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 22,414 shares. Mutual Of America Ltd Llc reported 211,555 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability Co holds 6,354 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. P Schoenfeld Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.64% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 456,815 shares. 300 are held by Johnson Finance Grp Inc. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Jpmorgan Chase And Com stated it has 185,256 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rbf Llc accumulated 1.12% or 535,000 shares. Cutter And Brokerage owns 0.07% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 13,425 shares. Highland Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.69% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Moreover, Fil has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 333,788 are owned by Nordea Inv. Tobam invested in 8,157 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Incorporated holds 1,228 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Principal Financial Grp Inc Inc holds 0% or 11,837 shares. Washington Tru Bancorp owns 885 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 931,800 shares. Hennessy Incorporated reported 0.53% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG).