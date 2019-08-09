As Dave & Busters Entermtainment (PLAY) Stock Value Declined, Holder Glenmede Trust Company Na Has Lowered Its Stake by $9.64 Million; Saba Capital Management LP Has Increased Ford Mtr Co Del (Put) (F) Holding by $20.00 Million as Shares Declined

Saba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (Put) (F) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saba Capital Management Lp bought 2.50 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The hedge fund held 5.00 million shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.90M, up from 2.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.48. About 27.80M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 22/03/2018 – MAHINDRA, FORD SIGN PACT TO CO-DEVELOP MIDSIZE, COMPACT SUV; 07/04/2018 – KokomPerspective: Ford truck claiming neglect writes to ‘Lora’ for assistance; 12/04/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-Ford to ramp up Lincoln rollout in China in bid to catch rivals; 14/03/2018 – KOTSOPOULOS: FORD COULD BE FAVORABLE FOR CREDIT SPREADS IN ONT; 06/04/2018 – Trump administration mulls stiffer rules for imported cars; 25/04/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – QTRLY AUTOMOTIVE REVENUE $39.01 BLN VS $36.48 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Ford halts F-series, Super Duty production after fire at supplier; 03/04/2018 – Ford SUVs Hit Record Sales Month — Retail Up; F-Series Posts Best Results Since 2000; All-New Expedition Retail Up 46 Percent, While Navigator Sees Triple-Digit Retail Gain; 16/05/2018 – Ford to resume production of popular F-Series pickup; 17/05/2018 – EUROPEAN CAR REGISTRATIONS ROSE 9.6 PCT IN APRIL LED BY TOYOTA, HYUNDAI, FORD – ACEA

Glenmede Trust Company Na decreased its stake in Dave & Busters Entermtainment Inc (PLAY) by 26.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na sold 196,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.13% . The institutional investor held 549,528 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.40M, down from 746,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Dave & Busters Entermtainment Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $39.68. About 320,277 shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has declined 14.83% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES (13 WEEKS), DECREASED 5.9%; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Rev $304.9M; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q EPS 85c; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Adj EPS 61c; 15/05/2018 – Sheffield Asset Management Buys 1.5% of Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECREASE IN LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGITS FOR FISCAL 2018; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: GE arranges $11.1 billion deal to unload transportation unit; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Performance; 04/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Investors May Win by Playing the Waiting Game; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Rev $1.2B-$1.24B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold PLAY shares while 62 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 37.35 million shares or 4.80% less from 39.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Grp Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 3,633 shares in its portfolio. Sheffield Asset Management Limited Liability Company has invested 7.22% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Geode Capital Management Ltd reported 0.01% stake. 15,045 are owned by First National Bank Of Omaha. New York-based Amer Int Grp Inc has invested 0.01% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Northern Trust, Illinois-based fund reported 504,985 shares. 51,960 are held by Selway Asset Mgmt. Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Eagle Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 1.18M shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Ameritas Investment Prns Inc reported 0.01% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 26,239 shares. Cornerstone reported 0% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Automobile Association stated it has 6,045 shares. Great West Life Assurance Comm Can has 51,432 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 0.01% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 13,022 shares.

More notable recent Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Qualcomm, Tencent agree to collaborate on gaming devices, 5G – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pacira (PCRX) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Must-See Earnings Charts This Week – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What’s in the Offing for UPS Stock This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Did Powell Put 50bp Rate Cut Back in Play? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Glenmede Trust Company Na, which manages about $22.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 37,216 shares to 308,024 shares, valued at $56.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 2,461 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,532 shares, and has risen its stake in Ameriprise Financial Inc (NYSE:AMP).

Analysts await Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) to report earnings on September, 13. They expect $0.88 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.84 per share. PLAY’s profit will be $32.45 million for 11.27 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.12% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Lc reported 570 shares. Tennessee-based B Riley Wealth has invested 0.02% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Daiwa Gru Inc Inc invested in 144,942 shares. 699,387 are held by Creative Planning. Citigroup reported 6.08 million shares. 412,000 are held by Bp Public Ltd Co. 484,500 are held by Quantitative Investment Management Ltd Liability Company. Argi Investment Service Limited Liability Corp reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Of Vermont holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 8,361 shares. Advsr Ltd stated it has 25 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Usca Ria Limited Liability Corp holds 0.46% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) or 240,401 shares. Frontier Inv Mgmt holds 57,024 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Barry Inv Limited Liability accumulated 12,333 shares. First Interstate Bancorporation owns 0.01% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 5,529 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 400,727 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $8.29 million activity. $95,950 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) was bought by LECHLEITER JOHN C. THORNTON JOHN L bought $100,038 worth of stock.