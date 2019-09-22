As Dave & Busters Entmt (PLAY) Stock Value Declined, Sheffield Asset Management Upped Its Stake by $2.37 Million; Park National Has Decreased International Business Machine (IBM) Position by $446,072

Park National Corp decreased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 7.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp sold 3,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 42,855 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.91M, down from 46,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $141.88. About 5.20 million shares traded or 37.97% up from the average. International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 15/05/2018 – Buffett told CNBC earlier this month the conglomerate had exited its holdings of International Business Machines and added 75 million shares of Apple in the quarter; 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 14/05/2018 – Apttus’ Intelligent Middle Office Platform on IBM Cloud Will Help Customers Generate Greater Revenue, Maximize Business Outcomes; 04/05/2018 – Buffett says Berkshire has ended a difficult chapter in its investment in IBM while ramping up its stake in Apple; 30/05/2018 – Graph Blockchain Receives First Payment From IBM; 20/03/2018 – Zerto Partners with IBM to Provide Data Protection for IBM’s Resiliency Orchestration DRaaS Solution; 26/04/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Announces Leading-Edge Joint Development Agreement With IBM Research; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC SAYS TERMS OF PATENT ASSIGNMENT AGREEMENT ARE CONFIDENTIAL – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – WlSeKey Introduces lNeS #Think2018, a Security Broker Solution, Designed to Secure Devices, Cloud & IOT Applications, Integrated with IBM’s new Watson IoT Platform; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: IBM EARNINGS WERE NOT RELEASED

Sheffield Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (PLAY) by 93.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheffield Asset Management Llc bought 59,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.13% . The hedge fund held 122,510 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.96M, up from 63,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheffield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $41.71. About 931,274 shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has declined 14.83% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Comparable Store Sales Down in Low to Mid Single Digits; 03/04/2018 Dave & Buster’s Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Performance; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Rev $1.2B-$1.24B; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: GE arranges $11.1 billion deal to unload transportation unit; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q EPS 85c; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S 4Q EPS 85C; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Rev $304.9M; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $304.9 MLN VS $270.2 MLN; 21/05/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC PLAY.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $62

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 5,047 are held by Maple Mngmt. Bangor Fincl Bank has 4,252 shares. Fiera Cap holds 0% or 4,474 shares in its portfolio. Bp Public Limited Com has 93,000 shares. Osterweis Management invested 0.02% in International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Com owns 8,572 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Ltd holds 0.07% of its portfolio in International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 77,044 shares. Noesis Capital Mangement owns 2,110 shares. Sterneck Limited Company accumulated 16,902 shares or 2.02% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, Colorado-based fund reported 162,016 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Com owns 0.82% invested in International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 27,243 shares. 6,065 are held by Granite Invest Ptnrs. Focused Wealth Incorporated invested in 0.28% or 7,579 shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Company has 0.42% invested in International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). American Assets Limited Liability Corp holds 0.46% or 21,000 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 EPS, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.39B for 13.14 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International BusineS Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

Park National Corp, which manages about $1.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Sponsore by 6,696 shares to 75,988 shares, valued at $4.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Class A by 5,746 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,999 shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

