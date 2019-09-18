As Dave & Busters Entmt (PLAY) Market Value Declined, Macquarie Group LTD Cut Its Stake by $580,680; Legg Mason (LM) Holder American Financial Group Lowered Holding by $3.42 Million

Macquarie Group Ltd decreased its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (PLAY) by 37.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd sold 14,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.13% . The institutional investor held 24,484 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $991,000, down from 39,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $40.54. About 36,244 shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has declined 14.83% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 14/05/2018 – Hill Path Capital Buys New 3% Position in Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES (13 WEEKS), DECREASED 5.9%; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECREASE IN LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGITS FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Adj EPS 61c; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Net $35.6M; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $304.9 MLN VS $270.2 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Issues Downbeat Guidance — Market Mover; 03/04/2018 Dave & Buster’s Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Performance; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES TOTAL REVENUES OF $1.20 BLN TO $1.24 BLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Comparable Store Sales Down in Low to Mid Single Digits

American Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (LM) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc analyzed 90,000 shares as the company's stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 135,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.17 million, down from 225,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Legg Mason Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $3.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $38.9. About 25,646 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has risen 9.96% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.96% the S&P500.

Analysts await Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.90 EPS, up 11.11% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.81 per share. LM’s profit will be $78.06 million for 10.81 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by Legg Mason, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold LM shares while 94 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 74.07 million shares or 5.63% more from 70.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. World has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Csat Investment Advisory LP holds 0% or 105 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt reported 0.02% stake. Pnc Finance Serv Gru has invested 0% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Goldman Sachs Gru invested 0.01% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Paloma Partners Mngmt Co has invested 0% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Comm Comml Bank reported 0% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). San Francisco Sentry Group Inc (Ca) owns 0% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) for 37 shares. First Citizens Retail Bank & Commerce has invested 0.03% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Aperio Group Lc accumulated 107,356 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co accumulated 15,621 shares. Asset One Ltd accumulated 13,105 shares. New York-based Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Ameriprise Financial reported 458,505 shares.

American Financial Group Inc, which manages about $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 30,000 shares to 366,945 shares, valued at $37.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 90,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 785,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Tapestry Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.51, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold PLAY shares while 70 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 37.20 million shares or 0.41% less from 37.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 601 were accumulated by Prelude Capital Mngmt Llc. Manufacturers Life Com The reported 198,677 shares. Sarasin & Prtn Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.21% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) or 14,639 shares. 159,499 are held by Kirr Marbach Limited Liability Corp In. Ameritas Invest Partners stated it has 3,091 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Aqr Management Limited has invested 0% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Wells Fargo Communications Mn reported 138,339 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 6,836 shares. Swiss Comml Bank has invested 0% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). 13,600 are owned by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys. Scout Invests Inc stated it has 148,380 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Ks, Kansas-based fund reported 176,140 shares. Boston Advsrs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 88,739 shares. France-based Axa has invested 0.02% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY).

Macquarie Group Ltd, which manages about $57.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) by 97,848 shares to 2.60M shares, valued at $52.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 133,995 shares in the quarter, for a total of 543,325 shares, and has risen its stake in W P Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC).