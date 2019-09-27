As Dave & Busters Entmt (PLAY) Share Value Declined, Sheffield Asset Management Increased by $2.37 Million Its Holding; Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) Stake Held by Atika Capital Management Llc

Atika Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 118,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.98 million, up from 114,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $66.67. About 344,968 shares traded. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 24/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – LICENSED ITS UNIPOL PP PROCESS TECHNOLOGY TO INTER PIPELINE LTD. FOR HEARTLAND PETROCHEMICAL COMPLEX LOCATED IN ALBERTA; 14/05/2018 – WR Grace Says William Dockman to Assume the Role of Interim CFO; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE – LOWER SUPPLY, CAUSED BY U.S. SANCTIONS ON RUSSIA & INCREASED ENVIRONMENTAL RESTRICTIONS IN CHINA, HELPED IN ESCALATING VANADIUM PRICES; 09/05/2018 – W.R. Grace Board Designates Hudson La Force to Succeed Fred Festa as CEO; 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE SPOKESMAN COMMENTS IN EMAIL TO BLOOMBERG; 14/05/2018 – Grace Announces Departure of CFO and Appointment of Interim CFO; 07/05/2018 – 40 NORTH MANAGEMENT LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In WR Grace; 25/04/2018 – Grace Announces Quarterly Dividend; 03/04/2018 – Albemarle Completes $416M Sale of Portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W.R. Grace; 09/05/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – HUDSON LA FORCE TO SUCCEED FRED FESTA AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Sheffield Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (PLAY) by 93.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheffield Asset Management Llc bought 59,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.13% . The hedge fund held 122,510 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.96 million, up from 63,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheffield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $38.76. About 476,042 shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has declined 14.83% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Comparable Store Sales Down in Low to Mid Single Digits; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Performance; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: GE arranges $11.1 billion deal to unload transportation unit; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S 4Q ADJ EPS 61C, EST. 60C; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES NET INCOME OF $95 MLN TO $110 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLAY); 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Dave & Buster’s; 14/05/2018 – Hill Path Capital Buys New 3% Position in Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S 4Q EPS 85C; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECREASE IN LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGITS FOR FISCAL 2018

More notable recent W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Grace to Nominate Two Additional Directors NYSE:GRA – GlobeNewswire” on February 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Grace to Release First Quarter 2019 Results on April 25, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on April 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Grace to Present at Credit Suisse 2019 Basic Materials Conference – GlobeNewswire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is W. R. Grace (NYSE:GRA) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $15.32 million activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $68,210 was made by Dockman William C. on Friday, August 2. $276,160 worth of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) shares were bought by La Force Andrew Hudson III.

More notable recent Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cultural Capital – Nasdaq” on September 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Fintech Stocks to Make Your Portfolio Shine – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Low-Priced Stocks for Bears and Bulls: Nio Stock and NBEV – Investorplace.com” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Captain Tsubasa ZERO -Miracle Shot – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks close mixed; investors play defense after eurozone data highlights global slowdown – MarketWatch” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

