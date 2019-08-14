As Dave & Busters Entmt (PLAY) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Sheffield Asset Management Cut Stake by $2.00 Million; Eog Resources (EOG) Shareholder Madison Investment Holdings Has Trimmed Its Position

Madison Investment Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Eog Resources Inc. (EOG) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc sold 8,879 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 244,002 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.22M, down from 252,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.46% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $75.02. About 5.04M shares traded or 43.64% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Sheffield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (PLAY) by 39.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheffield Asset Management Llc sold 40,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.13% . The hedge fund held 63,310 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16M, down from 104,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheffield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.18% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $37.34. About 1.02 million shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has declined 14.83% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: GE arranges $11.1 billion deal to unload transportation unit; 08/05/2018 – Van Berkom & Associates Buys New 2% Position in Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES EBITDA OF $255 MLN TO $275 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $304.9 MLN VS $270.2 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Performance; 15/05/2018 – Sheffield Asset Management Buys 1.5% of Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Adj EPS 61c; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S 4Q EPS 85C; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES NET INCOME OF $95 MLN TO $110 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity has invested 0.71% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Montrusco Bolton Invests Inc invested 0.95% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Capital World Investors reported 20.50M shares. Baillie Gifford & Co stated it has 0.5% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). The Massachusetts-based S&Co has invested 0.03% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Mercer Advisers Inc owns 0.26% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 4,000 shares. Horizon Invests Lc has invested 0.01% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Highvista Strategies Lc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 2,300 shares. Kepos Cap LP holds 23,957 shares. Loomis Sayles & Comm Limited Partnership accumulated 0.07% or 397,598 shares. 22,689 were reported by Alexandria Cap Ltd Liability. Glynn Mgmt Lc reported 0.18% stake. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.19% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Comerica National Bank & Trust reported 109,673 shares stake. Findlay Park Prtn Llp holds 2.57% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 2.94M shares.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 8,278 shares to 242,749 shares, valued at $29.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 32,495 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.30M shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Db Gold Fund.

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Manage To Avoid EOG Resources’s (NYSE:EOG) 25% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “South Texas Drilling Permit Roundup: A slow week for South Texas drilling – San Antonio Business Journal” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “This Oil Stock Continues to Make Its Case That It’s One of the Best in the Business – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

More notable recent Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Silver Linings With Fitbit at All-Time Lows – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Toys R Us: Don’t Call It a Comeback – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Seagate Technology a Solid Dividend Stock? – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analyst Issues a Rare Mea Culpa on Roku – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Kloeckner & Co could play role in Thyssenkrupp restructuring – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Analysts await Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) to report earnings on September, 13. They expect $0.88 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.84 per share. PLAY’s profit will be $32.00M for 10.61 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.12% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold PLAY shares while 62 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 37.35 million shares or 4.80% less from 39.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited invested 0% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Stifel Finance Corp owns 0.03% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 205,621 shares. Comerica Savings Bank has invested 0.02% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Interest Gru reported 0.01% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Ancora Advsrs Limited Company, a Us-based fund reported 17,962 shares. Dubuque Bankshares And Tru accumulated 85 shares. Legal And General Public Limited Co stated it has 0% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Synovus Financial has 0% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 40 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The invested 0.01% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Moreover, Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 71,854 shares. Aqr Limited Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 20,939 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 0% stake. J Goldman And Commerce LP invested 0.4% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Piedmont Invest holds 9,699 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Grisanti Capital Mgmt Llc holds 54,673 shares.