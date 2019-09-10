As Dave & Busters Entmt (PLAY) Valuation Declined, Holder Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company LP Has Trimmed Holding; Capital Planning Advisors Cut Position in Citigroup (C) as Market Value Rose

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp decreased its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (PLAY) by 92.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp sold 371,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.13% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, down from 401,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp who had been investing in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $43.19. About 973,678 shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has declined 14.83% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Rev $304.9M; 04/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Investors May Win by Playing the Waiting Game; 14/05/2018 – Hill Path Capital Buys New 3% Position in Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES TOTAL REVENUES OF $1.20 BLN TO $1.24 BLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Issues Downbeat Guidance — Market Mover; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $304.9 MLN VS $270.2 MLN; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES EBITDA OF $255 MLN TO $275 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S 4Q EPS 85C

Capital Planning Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 66.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc sold 15,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 7,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $473,000, down from 22,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $68.85. About 12.18M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 19/03/2018 – BARCLAYS IS SAID TO HIRE CITI TRADER NAON FOR HIGH-GRADE CREDIT; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP SEEING GOOD CREDIT PERFORMANCE AROUND THE WORLD, SAYS CFO; 15/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFFS 2.57 PCT IN FEBRUARY VS 2.17 PCT IN JANUARY – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – EMEA IPOs Rise 172% This Year, Citi Leads, Siemens AG Biggest; 17/04/2018 – GE SAID TO BE WORKING WITH CITI, CREDIT SUISSE ON JENBACHER; 23/04/2018 – Citi Establishes Service to Support New SEC Regulations for Mutual Funds; 09/04/2018 – It has been a bumpy first quarter, and Citi is warning a bigger market correction could be ahead; 08/05/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP THC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $27; 13/04/2018 – Finding the New Normal in Energy Financing at Citigroup: Q&A; 11/05/2018 – ValueAct Buys Into Citigroup — Barrons.com

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold PLAY shares while 62 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 37.35 million shares or 4.80% less from 39.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 34,578 are held by Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Com. Grisanti Limited Liability Company reported 54,673 shares. 4,358 were reported by Campbell & Investment Adviser Lc. Fund Mgmt holds 58,945 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 9,944 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 130,579 shares. First Comml Bank Of Omaha stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Landscape Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 0.26% stake. 44,114 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Parkside Finance Bancshares Trust holds 42 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Principal reported 0.02% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% or 77,374 shares in its portfolio. Maverick Capital Limited reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Groesbeck Invest Mngmt Corporation Nj has 1.15% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 30,340 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Rech Inc, California-based fund reported 17,423 shares.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp, which manages about $75.77B and $6.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pgim Global High Yield Fd In by 487,866 shares to 629,266 shares, valued at $8.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Fltng Rte Incm Opp Fd (JRO) by 120,016 shares in the quarter, for a total of 238,225 shares, and has risen its stake in Workday Inc (Prn).

More notable recent Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “With Right Partners Now in Place, JD Stock Might Just Be a Buy – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Jones Today: The Return of Unpleasantness – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Fresh All-Time Highs to Play: ROKU, SHOP, CMG – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dave & Buster’s (PLAY) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Electronic Arts Boosts Gaming Lineup With Need for Speed Heat – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.36 billion for 8.69 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lingohr & Partner Asset Gmbh holds 0.97% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 15,180 shares. Howe & Rusling, a New York-based fund reported 461 shares. Ulysses Limited Com invested in 429,900 shares or 2.41% of the stock. Jennison Assocs Lc, New York-based fund reported 2.55 million shares. Barometer Cap has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Eidelman Virant Cap reported 20,188 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Appleton Prtnrs Incorporated Ma stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Investec Asset Management holds 9.22 million shares. Dana Advisors Inc has invested 0.07% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). The Pennsylvania-based Valley National Advisers has invested 0.03% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Hilltop Holding holds 7,172 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Davis invested in 1.39% or 38,085 shares. Reilly Fincl Limited Liability Co reported 129,989 shares. Snow Capital Mngmt LP owns 7,903 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Vident Advisory Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 3,492 shares in its portfolio.

Capital Planning Advisors Llc, which manages about $180.00 million and $327.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 9,851 shares to 278,813 shares, valued at $14.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 3,833 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,340 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Financials are hurting mutual funds’ performance, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fed weighs new tool for a downturn – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BCE launches C$550M debt offering – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Aurora Cannabis Announces Upsizing of Credit Facility to Approximately C$360 Million (US$280 Million) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “ValueAct: 15% Per Annum With Activism – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.