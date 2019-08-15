As Dave & Busters Entmt (PLAY) Stock Price Declined, Holder Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company LP Has Decreased Its Holding by $18.20 Million; As Brunswick (BC) Market Value Declined, Gideon Capital Advisors Has Upped Its Stake

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 109.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc bought 7,779 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The hedge fund held 14,897 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $750,000, up from 7,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $43.07. About 836,104 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 07/03/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Receives Eleventh Consecutive NMMA CSI Award; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – EXPECT MARINE BUSINESSES’ TOP-LINE PERFORMANCE TO BENEFIT FROM CONTINUATION OF SOLID GLOBAL MARKET GROWTH; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q Net $80.5M; 13/03/2018 – VP Dekker Gifts 200 Of Brunswick Corp; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR: Brunswick Rtgs On Watch Neg On Plan To Spin Fitness Div; 24/05/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 14/03/2018 – Life Fitness Launches Digital Ventures Group; 21/03/2018 – Life Fitness revolutionizes facility management and exerciser engagement with Halo Fitness Cloud; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE ESTIMATED TO INCREASE IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – COBALT ALLEGES BRUNSWICK’S SEA RAY STILL INFRINGING PATENT

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp decreased its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (PLAY) by 92.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp sold 371,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.13% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, down from 401,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp who had been investing in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.59% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $38.68. About 1.41M shares traded or 1.54% up from the average. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has declined 14.83% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Adj EPS 61c; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES EBITDA OF $255 MLN TO $275 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 Dave & Buster’s Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Performance; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: GE arranges $11.1 billion deal to unload transportation unit; 04/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Investors May Win by Playing the Waiting Game; 15/05/2018 – Sheffield Asset Management Buys 1.5% of Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES (13 WEEKS), DECREASED 5.9%; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECREASE IN LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGITS FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S 4Q EPS 85C; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $304.9 MLN VS $270.2 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 37 investors sold BC shares while 96 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 75.69 million shares or 5.18% less from 79.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 1.18M shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 395,927 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,858 shares. Pnc Ser Gru owns 3,919 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bahl And Gaynor reported 104,759 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.05% or 108,178 shares. Moreover, Fil has 0.08% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Two Sigma Secs Ltd Llc holds 0% or 5,251 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 6,851 shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Lc has invested 0.07% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). New York-based Grandfield And Dodd Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.05% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Blackrock invested in 7.68 million shares. Smithfield Tru owns 0% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 50 shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Limited Com holds 0% or 61 shares in its portfolio. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 99,276 shares.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51 million and $279.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH) by 14,969 shares to 6,119 shares, valued at $356,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 7,144 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,182 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold PLAY shares while 62 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 37.35 million shares or 4.80% less from 39.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Rice Hall James & Ltd Co stated it has 1.43 million shares. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.01% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 0% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 17 shares. Cooper Creek Prtnrs Ltd Llc has invested 4.57% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Kbc Group Nv reported 0.01% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag invested 0% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Jump Trading Lc stated it has 6,354 shares. The Massachusetts-based Geode Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Aperio Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4,114 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 13,022 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, a Tennessee-based fund reported 114,135 shares. Campbell And Investment Adviser Limited Co invested in 0.11% or 4,358 shares. 2.32 million were accumulated by Mackenzie Financial Corporation. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com reported 0.02% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY).

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp, which manages about $75.77B and $6.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Fltng Rte Incm Opp Fd (JRO) by 120,016 shares to 238,225 shares, valued at $2.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citrix Sys Inc (Prn) by 96.64M shares in the quarter, for a total of 120.09M shares, and has risen its stake in Dexcom Inc (Prn).