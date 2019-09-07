As Dave & Busters Entmt (PLAY) Stock Value Declined, Redwood Investments Boosted by $6.15 Million Its Stake; Apollo Coml Real Est Fin (ARI) Position Has Lifted by Orinda Asset Management Llc

Redwood Investments Llc increased its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (PLAY) by 69.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc bought 125,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.13% . The institutional investor held 307,420 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.33M, up from 181,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $41.85. About 1.39 million shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has declined 14.83% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $304.9 MLN VS $270.2 MLN; 21/05/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC PLAY.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $62; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Performance; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S 4Q EPS 85C; 14/05/2018 – Hill Path Capital Buys New 3% Position in Dave & Buster’s; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: GE arranges $11.1 billion deal to unload transportation unit

Orinda Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apollo Coml Real Est Fin Inc (ARI) by 75.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc bought 90,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.21% . The institutional investor held 210,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82 million, up from 119,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apollo Coml Real Est Fin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $19.01. About 689,377 shares traded. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) has declined 0.84% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ARI News: 13/03/2018 – Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces Preferred Dividends; 02/05/2018 – Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 1Q EPS 38c; 13/03/2018 – Apollo Comml Real Estate Declares Dividend of 46c; 14/03/2018 – APOLLO COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE FINANCE, REPORTS PRICING OF OFFER; 14/03/2018 – ARI 13.5M SHARE OFFER PRICED FOR PROCEEDS $243.0M; 29/05/2018 – HUNAN FRIENDSHIP & APOLLO COMMERCIAL 002277.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO SET UP FINANCIAL LEASING FIRM WORTH 1.0 BLN YUAN WITH PARTNERS; 13/03/2018 – Apollo Comml Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk; 02/05/2018 – APOLLO COMMERCIAL 1Q OPER EPS 43C, EST. 45C; 13/03/2018 – APOLLO COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE FINANCE – INTENDS TO USE ALL/PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO BUY/ORIGINATE CO’S TARGET ASSETS; 07/05/2018 – Apollo Commercial at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today

More notable recent Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance: No Longer A Buy – Seeking Alpha” on May 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance: Better To Resist This 9.9% Dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Should You Buy This 9.8%-Yielding CRE Finance REIT Right Now? – Seeking Alpha” on October 23, 2018. More interesting news about Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “St. Charles company’s manufacturing assets to be sold in $400M deal – St. Louis Business Journal” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (ARI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Orinda Asset Management Llc, which manages about $286.18M and $43.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) by 47,594 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $474,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wheeler Real Estate Invt Tr by 143,789 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,418 shares, and cut its stake in Independence Rlty Tr Inc (NYSEMKT:IRT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.64 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold ARI shares while 51 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 84.72 million shares or 1.91% less from 86.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Techs Limited Company holds 93,040 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Great Lakes Advisors Lc owns 362,499 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI). Etrade Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 23,400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 76,590 shares. Apg Asset Nv reported 0.04% in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI). The Florida-based Voloridge Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI). Bessemer holds 3.50 million shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Comerica Bank & Trust has invested 0.02% in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI). Aviance Prtnrs Limited Company, a Florida-based fund reported 19,218 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation stated it has 18,094 shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt holds 443 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI). Blackrock Inc owns 0.02% invested in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) for 20.26 million shares. Principal Fincl Gru holds 1.07 million shares.

Redwood Investments Llc, which manages about $756.78 million and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 171,364 shares to 258,252 shares, valued at $13.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2,735 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,958 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold PLAY shares while 62 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 37.35 million shares or 4.80% less from 39.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hillcrest Asset Management Ltd Liability, Texas-based fund reported 201,779 shares. Metropolitan Life reported 0.02% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 3,100 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board stated it has 35,682 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc accumulated 13 shares. Maverick Cap Ltd reported 0.01% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Voloridge Inv Mgmt Ltd holds 42,170 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 44,114 shares in its portfolio. 56,247 are held by California Pub Employees Retirement Systems. Cooper Creek Ptnrs Mgmt Limited Liability holds 4.57% or 268,784 shares. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.13% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) or 276,095 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 41,093 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 104,462 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase owns 77,374 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

