As Dave And Busters (PLAY) Stock Value Declined, Cooper Creek Partners Management Raised Stake by $3.77 Million; Rwc Asset Management Llp Has Increased Interpublic Group Cos (IPG) Position

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Dave And Busters (PLAY) by 40.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc bought 76,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.13% . The hedge fund held 268,784 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.40M, up from 191,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Dave And Busters for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $40.13. About 501,115 shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has declined 14.83% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q EPS 85c; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S 4Q ADJ EPS 61C, EST. 60C; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Issues Downbeat Guidance — Market Mover; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Performance; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES (13 WEEKS), DECREASED 5.9%; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Rev $1.2B-$1.24B; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Net $35.6M; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Adj EPS 61c; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $304.9 MLN VS $270.2 MLN; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECREASE IN LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGITS FOR FISCAL 2018

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (IPG) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp bought 15,581 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.69% . The institutional investor held 1.24M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.12 million, up from 1.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Interpublic Group Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $21.82. About 1.73M shares traded. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has risen 3.15% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical IPG News: 08/03/2018 – Weber Shandwick and SellersEaston Support Vital Voices, a Global Partnership for Empowering Women, with VoiceUp Series; 03/05/2018 – McCann Worldgroup Promotes Chris Macdonald And Nannette Dufour; 22/03/2018 – Getty Images Transforms Iconic Watermark Into Support for Global Water Issues on World Water Day; 15/05/2018 – Interpublic Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Hotwire Names Three New Agency Partners to its Roster; 29/03/2018 – IPG NAMES MICHAEL KOZIOL GLOBAL CEO; 30/04/2018 – McCann Worldgroup Sweeps 2018 APAC Effie Awards; 27/04/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES INC IPG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.72, REV VIEW $8.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – IPG Mediabrands Brings Agencies Society and Ansible Under Reprise Banner; 27/04/2018 – Interpublic on Track to Achieve 2018 Financial Targets

More notable recent Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “American Express Stock Up 30% in 1H19: How Will 2H Play Out? – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Breakout Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Hess (HES) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates on Bakken Volumes – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Wynn Resorts’ Las Vegas Growth Plan Looks Steady, Not Flashy – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Google Is Testing a $4.99 App Subscription Bundle – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42 million and $293.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wideopenwest Inc by 108,706 shares to 272,414 shares, valued at $2.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stoneridge Inc (NYSE:SRI) by 372,952 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 232,695 shares, and cut its stake in G (NASDAQ:GIII).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold PLAY shares while 62 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 37.35 million shares or 4.80% less from 39.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern invested in 504,985 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Paloma reported 12,632 shares. The Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada invested 0.03% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). The California-based Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt has invested 0.09% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Everence Cap Mngmt accumulated 5,310 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has 17 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dubuque Bancorporation Company owns 85 shares. Selway Asset reported 1.73% stake. Redwood Ltd has 307,420 shares for 1.12% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 1,695 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tower Cap Ltd Liability Co (Trc) has 0% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.03% or 35,000 shares in its portfolio. Stevens First Principles Advisors holds 0% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) or 30 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Llp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 241,362 shares.

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81 billion and $2.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corporacion Amer Arpts S A by 3.41M shares to 1.34M shares, valued at $11.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 2.79M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 863,997 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold IPG shares while 133 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 375.50 million shares or 1.16% less from 379.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Junto Capital Mgmt Lp holds 1.85% or 1.53M shares. Interest Group Inc Inc holds 735,504 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Macquarie Gp Inc Limited has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 23,118 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Qs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0% or 10,592 shares. 42,080 are owned by Brown Advisory. Fil Ltd owns 26 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Huntington State Bank holds 0% or 2,525 shares in its portfolio. Hbk Lp owns 375,040 shares. Cornerstone Advsr holds 126 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Alpha Windward Llc has invested 0.29% in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.03% stake. Putnam Fl Mngmt holds 0.03% in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) or 17,360 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Llc has invested 0.01% in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $399,976 activity. Shares for $199,988 were bought by GREENIAUS H JOHN on Tuesday, April 30.