As Dave And Busters (PLAY) Market Value Declined, Holder Cooper Creek Partners Management Has Lowered Holding by $8.11 Million; Omnicell (OMCL) Shareholder Systematic Financial Management LP Decreased Its Position

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Dave And Busters (PLAY) by 75.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold 202,784 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.13% . The hedge fund held 66,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.67 million, down from 268,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Dave And Busters for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $41.71. About 931,274 shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has declined 14.83% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Rev $1.2B-$1.24B; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Adj EPS 61c; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Comparable Store Sales Down in Low to Mid Single Digits; 04/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Investors May Win by Playing the Waiting Game; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Issues Downbeat Guidance — Market Mover; 03/04/2018 Dave & Buster’s Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Performance; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECREASE IN LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGITS FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES EBITDA OF $255 MLN TO $275 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLAY)

Systematic Financial Management Lp decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) by 11.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp sold 13,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 100,370 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.64 million, down from 113,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in Omnicell Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $74.41. About 197,424 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 31/05/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform at Annual ASHP Summer Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q Rev $182.6M; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL- SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN, AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS TO BE BETWEEN $1.85 AND $2.05 PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 – Mercyhealth Adopts Omnicell’s XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System to Enhance Patient Safety; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q EPS 7c; 10/05/2018 – Sentara RMH Medical Center Partners with Omnicell to Enhance Efficiency, Safety in Central Pharmacy Operations; 20/04/2018 – Omnicell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $2.05

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42M and $261.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carrols Restaurant (NASDAQ:TAST) by 707,295 shares to 1.07M shares, valued at $9.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Angi Homeservices by 179,863 shares in the quarter, for a total of 233,011 shares, and has risen its stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.51, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold PLAY shares while 70 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 37.20 million shares or 0.41% less from 37.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 4.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $21.25 million for 36.48 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Systematic Financial Management Lp, which manages about $14.04 billion and $2.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Orasure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 232,240 shares to 1.35M shares, valued at $12.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pvh Corporation (NYSE:PVH) by 5,859 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,609 shares, and has risen its stake in United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.43, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold OMCL shares while 69 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 38.78 million shares or 2.26% more from 37.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.