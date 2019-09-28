As Dave & Busters Entmt (PLAY) Stock Declined, Mackenzie Financial Has Increased by $840,000 Its Position; American Tower (AMT) Stock Price Rose While Avenir Cut Position

Avenir Corp decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 1.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp sold 6,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 607,617 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $124.23 million, down from 614,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $218.98. About 1.60M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (PLAY) by 0.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought 21,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.13% . The hedge fund held 2.34M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $94.87 million, up from 2.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $38.72. About 1.52M shares traded or 35.74% up from the average. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has declined 14.83% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 Dave & Buster’s Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Performance; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES NET INCOME OF $95 MLN TO $110 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Rev $304.9M; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: GE arranges $11.1 billion deal to unload transportation unit; 04/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Investors May Win by Playing the Waiting Game; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S 4Q EPS 85C; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Adj EPS 61c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLAY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70B and $38.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 3,530 shares to 765,481 shares, valued at $202.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 99,302 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,481 shares, and cut its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NYSE:NLY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.51, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold PLAY shares while 70 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 37.20 million shares or 0.41% less from 37.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Financial Inc has invested 0.01% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Susquehanna Grp Inc Llp invested in 0% or 143,107 shares. Barclays Public Lc holds 57,472 shares. Moreover, Boston Advsr Limited Liability has 0.19% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 88,739 shares. Greenwood Associates Limited Company holds 10,365 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Co Can has invested 0% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Verition Fund Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 7,500 shares in its portfolio. Stevens First Principles Inv Advisors owns 0% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 30 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Co Ny stated it has 11,736 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 4.68 million shares. Mackay Shields Limited Company reported 0% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Smith Asset Mngmt Gru Limited Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Utd Svcs Automobile Association has 0% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership reported 47,643 shares. Schroder Mngmt Group Inc owns 0.01% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 242,896 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northstar Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 26,415 shares. Zeke Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 5,693 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.05% or 298,179 shares. 25,010 are owned by Sit Invest Assoc Inc. Coldstream Management accumulated 14,111 shares. Ipswich Inv Management holds 0.18% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 2,820 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins reported 0.05% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Capital Guardian Tru holds 1.08% or 390,943 shares. First Mercantile stated it has 13,928 shares. Hsbc Holdings Plc has 0.1% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Cap Inv Advsr Ltd Com, Georgia-based fund reported 1,724 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 5,920 shares. New York-based Bessemer Secs Limited Liability has invested 0.45% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Mount Lucas Mngmt LP holds 0.38% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 11,045 shares. Moreover, Mackenzie Corporation has 0.03% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).