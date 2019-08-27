As Darling Ingredients (DAR) Valuation Declined, Valueact Holdings LP Boosted Its Stake by $20.21 Million; Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has Raised Its Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Stake by $1.14 Million; Market Value Declined

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 13.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought 9,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 85,880 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.84 million, up from 75,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $102.6. About 71,612 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 12/04/2018 – Talend Connect 2018: New Speakers Include AstraZeneca, Royal Caribbean & TD Bank; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET YIELDS WERE UP 4.9% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 7.0% AS-REPORTED); 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.76 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – AFTER SALE OF GOLDEN ERA, IT IS EXPECTED THAT SKYSEA WILL WIND DOWN ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS BEFORE END OF 2018; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Eyes Next Generation of Cruisers with Multibillion-Dollar Investment In Ships, Experiences and Destinations; 29/03/2018 – Cruise Critic: Royal Caribbean Looking at More Affordable Version of the Ultimate Family Suite for Other Ships; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – TUI AG’S MARELLA CRUISES HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE GOLDEN ERA, WITH DELIVERY EXPECTED IN DECEMBER, 201; 23/03/2018 – A New Adventure Begins – Royal Caribbean Welcomes The World’s Largest Cruise Ship; 20/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean To Hold Conference Call On First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q REV. $2.03B

Valueact Holdings Lp increased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) by 533.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp bought 962,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% . The hedge fund held 1.14M shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.74 million, up from 180,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Darling Ingredients Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $18.5. About 14,355 shares traded. Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) has risen 2.06% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DAR News: 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC – ACQUIRED SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ASSETS OF KRUGER COMMODITIES, INC; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DARLING INGREDIENTS SELLS ITS TERRA RENEWAL SERVICES PLATFORM TO AMERICAN RESIDUALS GROUP, LLC; 09/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS 1Q EPS 58C, EST. 28C; 09/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $110.4M, EST. $101.3M; 25/04/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS REPORTS PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF €515; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS SELLS TERRA RENEWAL SERVICES PLATFORM TO; 09/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients 1Q EPS 58c; 14/05/2018 – Overbrook Management Buys 1.6% Position in Darling Ingredients; 08/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Presenting at Conference May 16; 11/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $22

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $21,000 activity.

Valueact Holdings Lp, which manages about $15.75 billion and $9.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (NYSE:AWI) by 2.18M shares to 63,910 shares, valued at $5.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold DAR shares while 77 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 151.80 million shares or 3.87% less from 157.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miles Capital reported 18,620 shares. Schroder Management Gru, Maine-based fund reported 1.09 million shares. State Street Corporation has 0.01% invested in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Sawgrass Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) for 18,095 shares. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al holds 27,160 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 123,951 are held by Grp Inc. Us State Bank De owns 22,972 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Lpl owns 15,076 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Smithfield Co has invested 0% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp stated it has 0.11% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Quantitative Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.06% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). 1.26 million are owned by Copper Rock Cap Prtn Limited. White Pine Ltd Liability stated it has 26,645 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Co holds 23,056 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 67,028 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Tiedemann Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Massachusetts Fincl Co Ma stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Tower Rech Limited (Trc) invested in 3,290 shares. New York-based Engineers Gate Manager Lp has invested 0.26% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 312,244 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested in 0.58% or 2.63 million shares. Verition Fund Lc reported 0.17% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Millennium Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.20M shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Co owns 0.02% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 94,446 shares. 575,000 are owned by Melvin Capital Mngmt L P. Dsm Prns Lc accumulated 1.02M shares. Moreover, Salem Inv Counselors has 0.01% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 34,464 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL).

