As Darling Ingredients (DAR) Valuation Declined, Holder Valueact Holdings LP Raised Its Holding; Azimuth Capital Management Raised Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position by $972,400

Azimuth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 5.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc bought 12,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 243,305 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.66M, up from 231,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.69% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $67.89. About 8.60 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 31/05/2018 – Shell: Kaikias Co-owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), and ConocoPhillips (16%); 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ENERGY OUTLOOK ASSUMES 1.3 PCT AVG GROWTH/YEAR IN GAS DEMAND FROM 2016 TO 2040; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Crude, Natural-Gas Prices Strengthened in 1Q; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Sinks As It Fails to Promise Buybacks — CERAWeek Market Talk; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Body found after Connecticut fire, hostage drama; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Takes Off — Finally — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – SEISMIC DATA ACQUISITION PLANNED IN 2018 FOR OPERATED BLOCKS ANNOUNCED IN 2017; 07/03/2018 – RPT-INSIGHT-Shakes and superstition: Exxon faces backlash in Papua New Guinea; 19/04/2018 – Arab Weekly: Exxon faces setback in Iraq as talks reach impasse; 08/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Renews Longstanding Commitment to Women’s Economic Empowerment

Valueact Holdings Lp increased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) by 533.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp bought 962,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% . The hedge fund held 1.14M shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.74M, up from 180,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Darling Ingredients Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $19.05. About 238,432 shares traded. Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) has risen 2.06% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DAR News: 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N – TRANSACTION PRICE IS APPROXIMATELY $80 MLN IN CASH; 21/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Sells its Terra Renewal Services Platform to American Residuals Group, LLC; 08/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Presenting at Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Overbrook Management Buys 1.6% Position in Darling Ingredients; 11/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $22; 21/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Protein Conversion And Used Cooking Oil Collection Business; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS ACQUIRES KRUGER COMMODITIES; 20/04/2018 DJ Darling Ingredients Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DAR); 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Darling Ingredients’ Euro Notes ‘BB+’ Rtg

More notable recent Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Valero works toward a clean(er) fuel future – San Antonio Business Journal” on June 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Renewable Energy Stocks to Watch in January – Motley Fool” published on January 29, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Darling’s Grease Police Assist Homeland Security in Indictments of 21 Individuals – PRNewswire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Valero, Darling plan $1.1B upgrade of renewable diesel refinery – Seeking Alpha” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Darling Ingredients Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Imagine Owning Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) And Wondering If The 24% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exxon Mobil: Surviving The Downturn – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Why $70 Looks Like a Floor for Exxon Stock – Investorplace.com” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Why Exxon Mobil Stock Isnâ€™t Too Compelling Here – Investorplace.com” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “2 Analysts Weigh In On Exxon Mobil’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

