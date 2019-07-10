As Darling Ingredients (DAR) Stock Value Declined, Valueact Holdings LP Lifted Position by $20.21 Million; Pg&E (PCG) Share Value Rose While 683 Capital Management Has Increased Holding by $32.69 Million

683 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 289.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 683 Capital Management Llc bought 1.92 million shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.59M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.07M, up from 665,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 683 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $21.89. About 7.99M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 25/04/2018 – PG&E, Edison Gain a Shield From Some Wildfire Liability in Bill; 16/04/2018 – PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC CO SAYS OBTAINED A $350 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN UNDER A LOAN AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Pacific Gas & Electric Pref Stock Rtg To ‘CCC+’; 17/05/2018 – PG&E Increases Energy Efficiency Options to Help Customers Rebuilding in Wildfire-lmpacted Areas Save Money; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/03/2018 12:54 PM; 25/05/2018 – REPORT SAYS PG&E EQUIPMENT CAUSED 4 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA FIRES; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s: Rating Downgrade Recognizes Final Causes of California Wildfires Have yet to Be Determined, Potentially Exposing PCG to Liabilities; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 02:39 PM; 14/05/2018 – Baupost Adds PG&E, Exits Express Scripts, Cuts PBF Energy: 13F; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Calls for Resolving Unsustainable Policies Related to Wildfire Liability

Valueact Holdings Lp increased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) by 533.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp bought 962,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.17% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.14 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.74 million, up from 180,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Darling Ingredients Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $19.94. About 610,948 shares traded. Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) has risen 15.08% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.65% the S&P500. Some Historical DAR News: 20/04/2018 DJ Darling Ingredients Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DAR); 09/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients 1Q EPS 58c; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N – TRANSACTION PRICE IS APPROXIMATELY $80 MLN IN CASH; 09/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $110.4M, EST. $101.3M; 08/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Presenting at Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 09/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS 1Q EPS 58C, EST. 28C; 09/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N – REMAIN OPTIMISTIC WILL ACHIEVE PREDICTED $1.25 PER GALLON EBITDA FOR FY; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Darling Ingredients’ Euro Notes ‘BB+’ Rtg

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “More Trouble Ahead For PG&E – Seeking Alpha” on May 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Shares of PG&E Jolted Higher on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Divergence in PG&E bonds, equities reflects uncertainty, analysts say – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “After Ridgecrest Quakes, PG&E Urges Customers to Call for All Gas Service Requests Including Safety Inspections and Gas Relights – Business Wire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of PG&E Climbed on Thursday – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Fincl invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Washington Trust Natl Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Parametric Port Associates Ltd Llc, Washington-based fund reported 63,501 shares. Captrust Financial Advisors owns 1,626 shares. Amer Inc holds 0% or 34,661 shares. Rare Infrastructure Limited holds 3.57% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 2.93 million shares. Newtyn Limited Liability holds 16.31% or 4.85 million shares in its portfolio. 62,833 were reported by Summit Group Inc Incorporated Ltd. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested in 0.02% or 195,167 shares. Glendon Capital Management LP holds 3.07% or 699,282 shares in its portfolio. Hudock Capital Grp Ltd Liability Corp invested in 600 shares or 0% of the stock. Hanson Mcclain Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Northern Trust Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Macquarie has 0.1% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 350,657 shares. Grp One Trading Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.18 million shares.

683 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.08 million and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XRT) by 25,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $3.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adient Plc by 655,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 537,000 shares, and cut its stake in Soleno Therapeutics Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold DAR shares while 77 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 151.80 million shares or 3.87% less from 157.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18,095 were reported by Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd Liability Company. Schroder Investment Mgmt Gru invested in 0.04% or 1.09 million shares. Moreover, North Star Mgmt has 0% invested in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) for 300 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% stake. Moreover, Bridgeway Cap Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Jennison Assocs Limited Liability Co holds 0.07% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) or 3.31 million shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp has 0% invested in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) for 85,552 shares. Pacific Global Investment Management Co has 124,125 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) for 914,004 shares. Principal Fin Gp invested 0.05% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Copper Rock Capital Partners Limited holds 1.98% or 1.26M shares in its portfolio. Corecommodity Mngmt Limited Co holds 105,224 shares. 9,780 are held by Delta Capital Mngmt Ltd Com. Massachusetts-based Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Lc has invested 0% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Glenmede Trust Na stated it has 0% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR).

Valueact Holdings Lp, which manages about $15.75 billion and $9.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (NYSE:AWI) by 2.18M shares to 63,910 shares, valued at $5.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.