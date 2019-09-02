As Darling Ingredients (DAR) Stock Declined, Valueact Holdings LP Has Boosted Position by $20.21 Million; Harvest Capital Management Has Lowered Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) Holding by $861,042 as Shares Rose

Valueact Holdings Lp increased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) by 533.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp bought 962,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% . The hedge fund held 1.14 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.74 million, up from 180,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Darling Ingredients Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.6. About 573,811 shares traded. Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) has risen 2.06% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DAR News: 21/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Sells its Terra Renewal Services Platform to American Residuals Group, LLC; 09/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DARLING INGREDIENTS SELLS ITS TERRA RENEWAL SERVICES PLATFORM TO AMERICAN RESIDUALS GROUP, LLC; 21/05/2018 – DARLING SELLS TERRA RENEWAL SERVICES TO AMERICAN RESIDUALS; 17/05/2018 – Global Food Thickeners: Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Cargill, lngredion, CP Kelco, Darling Ingredients, and ADM are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N – TRANSACTION PRICE IS APPROXIMATELY $80 MLN IN CASH; 10/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS SELLS TERRA RENEWAL SERVICES PLATFORM TO; 21/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Protein Conversion And Used Cooking Oil Collection Business

Harvest Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by 24.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc sold 3,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 10,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65 million, down from 14,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $253.92. About 799,885 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Ultra TouchTM Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG REDUCED BZUN, HTHT, GLW, BDX, D IN 1Q: 13F; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL IN LINE WITH ITS “BROADER CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY”; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Adj EPS $2.65; 22/03/2018 – BD: Became Aware of Concerns About Inaccurate Lead Test Results From Magellan Diagnostics LeadCare Testing Systems; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates lnstructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Prior FY18 Rev Growth View Was 30%-31%; 19/03/2018 – BD to Divest Remaining Investment in Vyaire Medical to Funds Managed by Apax Partners; 26/04/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON & CO: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer(R) Blood Collection Tubes

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $21,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold DAR shares while 77 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 151.80 million shares or 3.87% less from 157.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Schroder Inv Management holds 1.09M shares. Gam Ag invested in 0.03% or 31,107 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Co has invested 0% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). California-based Valueact Lp has invested 0.27% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Tudor Et Al, Connecticut-based fund reported 27,160 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 10,260 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) for 36,228 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 492,573 shares stake. Ironwood Invest Mgmt Limited Com holds 59,402 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.07% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) or 254,007 shares. 15,076 are owned by Lpl Financial Lc. Comerica Bancshares reported 0.03% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Hsbc Public Ltd Co reported 13,799 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 131,268 shares.

Valueact Holdings Lp, which manages about $15.75B and $9.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (NYSE:AWI) by 2.18 million shares to 63,910 shares, valued at $5.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Harvest Capital Management Inc, which manages about $423.50M and $314.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Acwi Ex Us Index Fund (ACWX) by 36,800 shares to 490,260 shares, valued at $22.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap Etf by 50,865 shares in the quarter, for a total of 271,632 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Total International Stock Etf (IXUS).

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 EPS, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $886.43M for 19.18 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Price T Rowe Associate Md has 1.25% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 34.12M shares. Motley Fool Asset Management Ltd reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc owns 76,990 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited has 1.06% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Louisiana State Employees Retirement stated it has 14,200 shares. 27,135 are held by Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mngmt. The Massachusetts-based Moors And Cabot Inc has invested 0.32% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). British Columbia Mgmt holds 0.21% or 102,076 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership has 15,349 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Stonebridge has invested 0.46% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership owns 0.02% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,045 shares. Bbva Compass Fincl Bank holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 9,305 shares. Clean Yield Group Incorporated holds 11,186 shares or 1.13% of its portfolio. Savant Llc reported 0.12% stake. Edgestream Limited Partnership reported 1,686 shares.