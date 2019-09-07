As Darling Ingredients (DAR) Shares Declined, Corecommodity Management Has Lifted Holding by $860,202; As Anthem (ANTM) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Baillie Gifford & Company Lowered Position by $10.47 Million

Corecommodity Management Llc increased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) by 63.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc bought 40,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% . The institutional investor held 105,224 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28 million, up from 64,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Darling Ingredients Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $18.92. About 1.02M shares traded or 39.92% up from the average. Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) has risen 2.06% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DAR News: 25/04/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS REPORTS PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF €515; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N – TRANSACTION PRICE IS APPROXIMATELY $80 MLN IN CASH; 08/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Presenting at Conference May 16; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Darling Ingredients’ Euro Notes ‘BB+’ Rtg; 21/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Sells its Terra Renewal Services Platform to American Residuals Group, LLC; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS SELLS TERRA RENEWAL SERVICES PLATFORM TO; 09/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $110.4M, EST. $101.3M; 10/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 20/04/2018 DJ Darling Ingredients Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DAR); 15/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow

Baillie Gifford & Company decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 0.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company sold 36,617 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 4.43 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27B, down from 4.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $249.38. About 2.18 million shares traded or 55.88% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 12/03/2018 – Sen. McCaskill: McCaskill Calls for Review of Anthem’s Emergency Room Policies; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE EXITED MDLZ, ZNGA, ARRS, ANTM, SPGI IN 1Q: 13F; 30/03/2018 – FCC: FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Anthem, Inc. (ANTM); 23/05/2018 – NFL PLAYERS UNION SAYS IT WAS NOT CONSULTED ON NEW NATIONAL ANTHEM POLICY, WILL REVIEW AND CHALLEGNGE IF NECESSARY; 09/03/2018 – Haeggquist & Eck Investigates Anthem Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duty Regarding Failed CIGNA Merger; 23/05/2018 – ABC6: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s Negative Outlook Reflects Elevated Fincl Leverage Ratios; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 26/04/2018 – NFL super-agent Drew Rosenhaus doesn’t expect kneeling during the National Anthem to be a factor in the upcoming season

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 EPS, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.28 billion for 12.99 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

Baillie Gifford & Company, which manages about $91.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9,336 shares to 139,347 shares, valued at $26.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Heico ‘A’ (NYSE:HEI.A) by 19,458 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED).

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19 billion and $176.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 3,451 shares to 7,963 shares, valued at $1.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) by 192,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 273,100 shares, and cut its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4.