As Darling Ingredients (DAR) Share Value Declined, Holder Valueact Holdings LP Has Increased Position; New Amsterdam Partners Has Lowered Its Walker & Dunlop (WD) Stake by $1.15 Million

Valueact Holdings Lp increased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) by 533.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp bought 962,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.17% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.14M shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.74M, up from 180,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Darling Ingredients Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $20.28. About 624,367 shares traded. Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) has risen 15.08% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.65% the S&P500. Some Historical DAR News: 10/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 21/05/2018 – DARLING SELLS TERRA RENEWAL SERVICES TO AMERICAN RESIDUALS; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC – ACQUIRED SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ASSETS OF KRUGER COMMODITIES, INC; 20/04/2018 DJ Darling Ingredients Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DAR); 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS ACQUIRES KRUGER COMMODITIES; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N – TRANSACTION PRICE IS APPROXIMATELY $80 MLN IN CASH; 09/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $110.4M, EST. $101.3M; 11/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $22; 25/04/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS REPORTS PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF €515; 21/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Protein Conversion And Used Cooking Oil Collection Business

New Amsterdam Partners Llc decreased its stake in Walker & Dunlop Inc (WD) by 13.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc sold 22,949 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 150,926 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.68 million, down from 173,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Walker & Dunlop Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $56.57. About 101,439 shares traded. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) has declined 1.35% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WD News: 02/05/2018 – Walker & Dunlop 1Q Servicing Portfolio of $76B at March 31; 27/03/2018 – Walker & Dunlop Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Walker & Dunlop at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 02/05/2018 – Walker & Dunlop 1Q Net $36.9M; 22/05/2018 – Walker & Dunlop Closes Unique $17.3M Construction Loan for Affordable Assisted Living Facility; 14/03/2018 – WALKER & DUNLOP TO BUY ASSET MGMT PLATFORM; 21/05/2018 – Walker & Dunlop Structures Equity and Debt Construction Financing for New Multifamily Property in Washington, D.C; 25/04/2018 – Walker & Dunlop Grows Capital Markets Team in South Florida; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Walker & Dunlop; 03/04/2018 – Walker & Dunlop Hires Capital Markets Professional in South Florida

Valueact Holdings Lp, which manages about $15.75 billion and $9.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hawaiian Elec Industries (NYSE:HE) by 81,548 shares to 1.43M shares, valued at $58.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold DAR shares while 77 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 151.80 million shares or 3.87% less from 157.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Limited Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 13,238 shares. Federated Pa accumulated 4,102 shares or 0% of the stock. Howe Rusling has invested 0.05% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Teton Advisors Incorporated invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Harber Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 225,816 shares or 1.39% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested in 254,007 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Mackay Shields Llc holds 0% or 16,200 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 0.01% invested in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) for 93,221 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.07% or 61,600 shares. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability reported 2.48 million shares stake. Riverhead Cap Management Lc reported 21,904 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd holds 3.63 million shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Etrade Ltd Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Shufro Rose has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Everence has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR).

More notable recent Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For February 27, 2019 – Benzinga” published on February 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Black Stone Minerals LP (BSM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Darling Ingredients Opens Nature Safe Organic Fertilizer Plant in Fremont, NE – PRNewswire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Darling Ingredients Makes an Acquisition and Raises Buybacks After a Tough Quarter – Motley Fool” with publication date: November 07, 2018.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $21,000 activity.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 sales for $6.11 million activity. Shares for $1.90M were sold by Smith Howard W III. $1.09 million worth of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) was sold by Lucas Richard M on Wednesday, January 16.

New Amsterdam Partners Llc, which manages about $272.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennox Intl Inc Com (NYSE:LII) by 8,862 shares to 10,500 shares, valued at $2.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) by 64,957 shares in the quarter, for a total of 194,159 shares, and has risen its stake in Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE).

Analysts await Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.27 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.28 per share. WD’s profit will be $39.04 million for 11.14 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Walker & Dunlop, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.63% negative EPS growth.