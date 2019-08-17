As Darling Ingredients (DAR) Share Price Declined, Valueact Holdings LP Has Upped by $20.21 Million Its Position; As Northrop Grumman (NOC) Stock Value Rose, Bank Of Nova Scotia Boosted by $23.85 Million Its Stake

Valueact Holdings Lp increased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) by 533.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp bought 962,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% . The hedge fund held 1.14 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.74 million, up from 180,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Darling Ingredients Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $18.97. About 657,602 shares traded. Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) has risen 2.06% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DAR News: 11/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $22; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DARLING INGREDIENTS SELLS ITS TERRA RENEWAL SERVICES PLATFORM TO AMERICAN RESIDUALS GROUP, LLC; 21/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Sells its Terra Renewal Services Platform to American Residuals Group, LLC; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N – TRANSACTION PRICE IS APPROXIMATELY $80 MLN IN CASH; 20/04/2018 DJ Darling Ingredients Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DAR); 02/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces Closing Of Darling Global Finance B.V.’s Private Offering Of €515 Million Unsecured Senior; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Darling Ingredients’ Euro Notes ‘BB+’ Rtg; 21/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Protein Conversion And Used Cooking Oil Collection Business; 09/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $110.4M, EST. $101.3M; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS ACQUIRES KRUGER COMMODITIES

Bank Of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 240.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia bought 89,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The institutional investor held 126,436 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.87 million, up from 37,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $367.91. About 772,002 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Northrop Grumman Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOC); 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Sees FY EPS $15.40-EPS $15.65; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman 1Q Cash Used in Operating Activities $237M; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN 1Q EPS $4.21; 08/04/2018 – Investigators From Northrop Grumman and U.S. Government Wrapping Up Probes; 15/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Increases Quarterly Dividend 9 Percent to $1.20 per Share; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns P-2 Short-term Rating To Northrop Grumman’s New Commercial Paper Program; 30/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 NORTHROP GRUMMAN WINS $475 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 28/03/2018 – Northrop Grumman: Poland Is First International Partner Country to Purchase the IBCS

More notable recent Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “This Aerospace ETF Could Fly This Week – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Call Buying Activity in Northrop Grumman (NOC) Targets ‘Speculative Bullish’ Upside in Shares -Susquehanna – StreetInsider.com” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CBP to expand use of facial recognition tech – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed Northrop Grumman’s (NYSE:NOC) Shareholders Feel About Its 137% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Northrop Grumman: A Long-Term Investment Case – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

