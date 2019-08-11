As Darling Ingredients (DAR) Share Price Declined, Valueact Holdings LP Has Boosted Position by $20.21 Million; As Boeing Co (BA) Share Value Declined, Hoertkorn Richard Charles Has Boosted Its Holding by $1.26 Million

Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 16.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought 3,304 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 22,904 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.74 million, up from 19,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $337.55. About 2.99 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 28/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS IT DETECTED A LIMITED INTRUSION OF MALWARE; 29/03/2018 – Boeing, Airbus Gird for New Duel in Niche Market for Small Jets; 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS DEAL TO BE FUNDED PRIMARILY WITH CASH, SOME DEBT; 06/03/2018 – Ryanair to use “pretty much all” of Boeing 737 buying options; 06/03/2018 – ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE – EXPECTED FINANCIAL, OPERATING IMPACTS OF TWO 777 FREIGHTERS IN 2018 WERE INCORPORATED IN PRIOR EARNINGS GROWTH FRAMEWORK; 05/04/2018 – China signals tough stance on trade as U.S. officials push talks; 26/03/2018 – Boeing completes its Dreamliner family with the first 787-10 delivery; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER CEO: POTENTIAL DEAL WITH BOEING IS COMPLEX; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Embraer Get Boost as Key Brazil Official Sees `Marriage’; 25/04/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: 4 cool things about Boeing’s Starliner space capsule (Video)

Valueact Holdings Lp increased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) by 533.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp bought 962,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% . The hedge fund held 1.14 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.74M, up from 180,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Darling Ingredients Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $19.95. About 875,149 shares traded or 6.22% up from the average. Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) has risen 2.06% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DAR News: 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N – TRANSACTION PRICE IS APPROXIMATELY $80 MLN IN CASH; 14/05/2018 – Overbrook Management Buys 1.6% Position in Darling Ingredients; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS SELLS TERRA RENEWAL SERVICES PLATFORM TO; 10/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS ACQUIRES KRUGER COMMODITIES; 21/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Sells its Terra Renewal Services Platform to American Residuals Group, LLC; 20/04/2018 DJ Darling Ingredients Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DAR); 08/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Presenting at Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $110.4M, EST. $101.3M; 09/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16

Hoertkorn Richard Charles, which manages about $139.37M and $150.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,250 shares to 79,386 shares, valued at $9.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,000 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc..

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.20 million activity. $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Boeing, GM, Pfizer, Starbucks And More – Benzinga” on August 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Another 737 MAX hearing on Capitol Hill – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Boeing’s 737 Planes Might Not Fly Until 2020: Report – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Evolution Order For Airbus A220 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analyst Explains Why Boeing’s $4.9B Charge Announcement Is Encouraging – Benzinga” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct has invested 0.17% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The Tennessee-based Aldebaran has invested 0.95% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Westover Advisors Ltd Liability holds 1.57% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 7,913 shares. Round Table Service reported 0.13% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Fmr Limited Liability Company invested in 11.04M shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Com accumulated 63,309 shares. Southpoint Advsrs LP owns 150,000 shares. Smith Salley & Associates holds 0.96% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 15,697 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 1.36 million shares stake. Palisade Cap Management Nj reported 800 shares. Malaga Cove Ltd Com stated it has 1.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Perkins Coie Tru stated it has 0.65% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). New Jersey-based Fcg Advisors Ltd has invested 0.13% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Personal Svcs, North Carolina-based fund reported 708 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv owns 48,616 shares.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $21,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold DAR shares while 77 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 151.80 million shares or 3.87% less from 157.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 13,092 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Company holds 84,675 shares. Vigilant Mngmt Limited owns 5,250 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Pnc Services Grp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Earnest Prns Ltd Llc owns 5.38M shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership holds 0% or 85,552 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 64,878 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Co has 3.63 million shares. 76,727 are owned by Trellus Mngmt Ltd Company. Trexquant Inv LP holds 16,234 shares. Manufacturers Life The reported 0% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Llc stated it has 4,704 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky owns 0.01% invested in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) for 49,210 shares. Southernsun Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 6.72% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR).

Valueact Holdings Lp, which manages about $15.75 billion and $9.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (NYSE:AWI) by 2.18M shares to 63,910 shares, valued at $5.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.