As Darling Ingredients (DAR) Market Value Declined, Valueact Holdings LP Lifted Position by $20.21 Million; Proshare Advisors Lowered Its Nike (NKE) Holding by $909,888 as Market Value Declined

Proshare Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 3.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc sold 10,832 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 334,730 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.19 million, down from 345,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $138.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $88.04. About 4.99M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – BNN: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100M in profit; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – MICHAEL SPILLANE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD ALL CATEGORIES, DESIGN, PRODUCT AND MERCHANDISING; 16/03/2018 – Nike VP Jayme Martin Forced Out of Sneaker Giant; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – IMPACT OF TAX ACT RESULTED IN ONE-TIME PROVISIONAL CHARGES THAT REDUCED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY $1.25 IN QTR; 22/03/2018 – Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 mln in profit; 06/03/2018 – Trump’s China Levy Threat Puts Walmart, Nike Suppliers on Notice; 19/03/2018 – Highsnobiety: These 8 OFF-WHITE x Nike Sneakers Could Be Releasing Later in 2018; 13/03/2018 – NIKE INC NKE.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $78 TARGET PRICE; 02/04/2018 – Nike said its international geographies and its direct-to-consumer businesses fueled sales growth in the latest quarter and for the full year; 09/04/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS HAS ACQUIRED INVERTEX LTD, A COMPUTER VISION FIRM BASED IN TEL AVIV, ISRAEL

Valueact Holdings Lp increased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) by 533.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp bought 962,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.17% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.14M shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.74 million, up from 180,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Darling Ingredients Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $19.94. About 610,948 shares traded. Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) has risen 15.08% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.65% the S&P500. Some Historical DAR News: 17/05/2018 – Global Food Thickeners: Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Cargill, lngredion, CP Kelco, Darling Ingredients, and ADM are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS REPORTS PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF €515; 20/04/2018 DJ Darling Ingredients Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DAR); 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N – TRANSACTION PRICE IS APPROXIMATELY $80 MLN IN CASH; 08/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Presenting at Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients 1Q EPS 58c; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC – ACQUIRED SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ASSETS OF KRUGER COMMODITIES, INC; 15/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 11/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $22

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $36.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Dakota Council owns 9,300 shares. 1,304 were reported by Altfest L J And. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams reported 12,101 shares. 488,550 were reported by Suntrust Banks. Bryn Mawr Company holds 0.97% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 211,530 shares. Welch & Forbes Limited Liability Corp invested in 11,106 shares. Old Point Trust And Svcs N A reported 7,700 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Pettyjohn Wood & White holds 0.11% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 3,996 shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela And Price has 3.1% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 100,875 shares. Adage Cap Prns Gru Llc stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Appleton Prns Ma holds 8,341 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 2,972 are held by Stewart & Patten Co Limited Liability Corp. Moreover, Federated Investors Pa has 0% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 17,056 shares. Spf Beheer Bv holds 3.1% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 904,379 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Proshare Advisors Llc, which manages about $28.14B and $16.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL) by 7,002 shares to 102,881 shares, valued at $12.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mdu Res Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 90,964 shares in the quarter, for a total of 433,330 shares, and has risen its stake in Graco Inc (NYSE:GGG).

Valueact Holdings Lp, which manages about $15.75 billion and $9.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hawaiian Elec Industries (NYSE:HE) by 81,548 shares to 1.43 million shares, valued at $58.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $21,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold DAR shares while 77 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 151.80 million shares or 3.87% less from 157.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement owns 207,574 shares. 10,260 are owned by Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio. Dean Investment Limited Liability Company reported 184,200 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 52,881 shares. Nfc Llc reported 434,445 shares. Gam Holdings Ag has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.02% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Shell Asset Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Intrust Savings Bank Na owns 0.19% invested in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) for 34,453 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.02% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) or 39,742 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 42,568 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Tech Ltd Com invested in 0.01% or 263,900 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc has invested 0% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Proshare Limited Liability stated it has 0% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Private Management holds 0.85% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) or 791,257 shares.