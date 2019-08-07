As Darling Ingredients (DAR) Market Valuation Declined, Point72 Asset Management LP Upped Holding by $11.14 Million; Makaira Partners Has Lowered Its Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Holding by $3.04 Million

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) by 1060.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp bought 530,252 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.27% . The hedge fund held 580,252 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.56 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Darling Ingredients Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $19.64. About 425,804 shares traded. Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) has risen 2.06% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DAR News: 09/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N – REMAIN OPTIMISTIC WILL ACHIEVE PREDICTED $1.25 PER GALLON EBITDA FOR FY; 02/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces Closing Of Darling Global Finance B.V.’s Private Offering Of €515 Million Unsecured Senior; 17/05/2018 – Global Food Thickeners: Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Cargill, lngredion, CP Kelco, Darling Ingredients, and ADM are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS REPORTS PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF €515; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DARLING INGREDIENTS SELLS ITS TERRA RENEWAL SERVICES PLATFORM TO AMERICAN RESIDUALS GROUP, LLC; 08/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Presenting at Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – Overbrook Management Buys 1.6% Position in Darling Ingredients; 20/04/2018 DJ Darling Ingredients Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DAR); 09/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS SELLS TERRA RENEWAL SERVICES PLATFORM TO

Makaira Partners Llc decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Makaira Partners Llc sold 14,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The hedge fund held 689,535 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $144.48M, down from 704,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Makaira Partners Llc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $203.71. About 302,649 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 24/05/2018 – Zebra Tech Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 01/05/2018 – Zebra Technologies Named to Forbes’ Best Employer List for Third Consecutive Year; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +6% TO +9%; 08/05/2018 – Zebra Now Sees FY18 Net Sales Growth Approximately of 6%-9%; 05/03/2018 Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of Its Newest AI Imaging Algorithm – Automatic Identification of Brain Bleeds; 08/03/2018 – Zebra Tech Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Mar. 15; 25/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Zebra Technologies, Deluxe, Veeco Instruments, Wingstop, Superior Industries Internatio; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 20% FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 09/05/2018 – Leading Creative Content Production Company CreativeDrive Acquires Zebra Worldwide; 05/03/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of Its Newest Al Imaging Algorithm – Automatic Identification of Brain Bleeds

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group reported 399,868 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc owns 5,311 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Alpine Global Mgmt has invested 0.17% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Invesco Ltd invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.01% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 32,989 shares. Us Bancorp De reported 26,519 shares. Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 1,020 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has invested 0.05% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 89,705 shares. Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership has invested 0.04% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Kornitzer Management Ks, Kansas-based fund reported 108,088 shares. Etrade Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 3,332 shares. Hillsdale Mgmt has 0.05% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Barclays Public Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $21,000 activity.

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Src Energy Inc by 238,956 shares to 1.69 million shares, valued at $8.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 204,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 348,127 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

