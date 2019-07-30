As Darling Ingredients (DAR) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Overbrook Management Lifted Stake; As Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Share Price Rose, Blackrock Has Increased Its Holding

Overbrook Management Corp increased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp bought 64,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.17% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.68 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.04 million, up from 2.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in Darling Ingredients Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $20.3. About 221,413 shares traded. Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) has risen 15.08% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.65% the S&P500. Some Historical DAR News: 14/05/2018 – Overbrook Management Buys 1.6% Position in Darling Ingredients; 17/05/2018 – Global Food Thickeners: Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Cargill, lngredion, CP Kelco, Darling Ingredients, and ADM are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC – ACQUIRED SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ASSETS OF KRUGER COMMODITIES, INC; 10/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DARLING INGREDIENTS SELLS ITS TERRA RENEWAL SERVICES PLATFORM TO AMERICAN RESIDUALS GROUP, LLC; 15/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Protein Conversion And Used Cooking Oil Collection Business; 09/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Presenting at Conference May 16; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N – TRANSACTION PRICE IS APPROXIMATELY $80 MLN IN CASH

Blackrock Inc increased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) by 0.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc bought 305,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 35.70 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $532.57 million, up from 35.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.49 billion market cap company. The stock 0.02% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $23. It is down 1.59% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 30/05/2018 – Cypress Unveils the World’s Most Advanced Flash Memory Solutions for Developers of Safety-Critical Applications in Automotive; 14/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI 1Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 24C; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q Rev $582.2M; 02/05/2018 – Cypress to Address 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 15; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CY); 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 27C TO 31C, EST. 29C; 30/05/2018 – Cypress Unveils the World’s Most Advanced Flash Memory Solutions for Developers of Safety-Critical Applications in Automotive and Industrial; 29/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises Cypress Semiconductor Rtg To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold DAR shares while 77 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 151.80 million shares or 3.87% less from 157.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 184,200 are owned by Dean Investment Associates Ltd Liability Com. Natixis Lp owns 136,170 shares. Etrade Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 35,317 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0.04% or 111,800 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) for 51,907 shares. Norway-based Dnb Asset Mngmt As has invested 0% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 42,568 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. The Ohio-based James Research has invested 0.06% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). The New York-based Secor Cap Advsrs LP has invested 0.97% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). International Gp invested in 123,951 shares or 0.01% of the stock. White Pine Capital Ltd has 26,645 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Boston Ltd Co invested 0.07% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can owns 245,507 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 895 are held by Bluemountain Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Invesco has 1.47M shares.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $21,000 activity.

More notable recent Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Spirit Airlines Incorporated (SAVE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Valero, Darling plan $1.1B upgrade of renewable diesel refinery – Seeking Alpha” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Darling Ingredients Makes an Acquisition and Raises Buybacks After a Tough Quarter – Motley Fool” published on November 07, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2239.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sunopta Inc (NASDAQ:STKL) by 186,118 shares to 44,191 shares, valued at $153,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bsb Bancorp Inc Md (NASDAQ:BLMT) by 404,967 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,033 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IGE).

More notable recent Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Report: Cypress Semi Could Be Considering A Sale Of Itself – Benzinga” published on May 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “Don’t Invest in Cypress Semiconductor Before Understanding These 3 Risks – Motley Fool” on March 25, 2019. More interesting news about Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: NVIDIA vs. Cypress Semiconductor – The Motley Fool” published on March 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “2 Top Growth Opportunities for Cypress Semiconductor – Motley Fool” with publication date: March 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold CY shares while 103 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 294.04 million shares or 3.20% more from 284.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Ltd, a Nebraska-based fund reported 200 shares. Financial Architects Inc holds 0.01% or 400 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 1.99 million shares. Dupont Mgmt reported 44,439 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 569,975 shares in its portfolio. Lenox Wealth Mngmt has 22,143 shares. Brave Asset reported 15,000 shares. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 0.07% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). New York State Teachers Retirement holds 381,627 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 476,228 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 2.18 million shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 369,067 shares. At Bank has 0.16% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Perkins Cap Mgmt stated it has 27,150 shares. Shine Advisory Ser Inc holds 0% or 51 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $261,032 activity.