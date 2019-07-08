As Darling Ingredients (Call) (DAR) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Citadel Advisors Cut Holding by $338,100; As Anadarko Pete Corp. (APC) Stock Value Rose, Paradigm Asset Management Co Increased by $15.92 Million Its Stake

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (Call) (DAR) by 52.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc sold 16,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.17% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 14,600 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $316,000, down from 30,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Darling Ingredients Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $19.88. About 186,341 shares traded. Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) has risen 15.08% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.65% the S&P500. Some Historical DAR News: 11/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $22; 21/05/2018 – DARLING SELLS TERRA RENEWAL SERVICES TO AMERICAN RESIDUALS; 25/04/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS REPORTS PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF €515; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Darling Ingredients’ Euro Notes ‘BB+’ Rtg; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS ACQUIRES KRUGER COMMODITIES; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS SELLS TERRA RENEWAL SERVICES PLATFORM TO; 09/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N – REMAIN OPTIMISTIC WILL ACHIEVE PREDICTED $1.25 PER GALLON EBITDA FOR FY; 09/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients 1Q EPS 58c; 17/05/2018 – Global Food Thickeners: Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Cargill, lngredion, CP Kelco, Darling Ingredients, and ADM are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp. (APC) by 25.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc bought 350 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,700 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.32M, up from 1,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $71.05. About 6.48M shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has risen 5.30% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.87% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 09/05/2018 – Mitsui expects investment decision on Mozambique LNG project in FY2018/19; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO ‘MOTIVATED’ TO ADD MORE BUYBACKS IF CASH FLOWS PERSIST; 07/03/2018 Anadarko Group Breakfast Scheduled By Tuohy Brs for Mar. 14; 29/05/2018 – MITSUI & CO TO WORK WITH ANADARKO PETROLEUM, MOZAMBIQUE’S STATE-OWNED OIL CONCERN & OTHERS ON OIL FIELD;TOTAL PROJECT COST ESTIMATED AT $15 BLN-NIKKEI; 27/03/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $75; 08/05/2018 – Anadarko Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 18/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM APC.N SEEKING $14-$15 BLN FROM BANKS, EXPORT CREDIT AGENCIES FOR MOZAMBIQUE LNG PROJECT; 14/03/2018 – Anadarko at Group Breakfast Hosted By Tuohy Brs Today; 18/05/2018 – Engineering News: Anadarko seeks to raise $14bn to $15bn for Mozambique LNG project; 03/04/2018 – TheCable: BREAKING: Meeting between Buhari, APC governors ends in deadlock | TheCable

More notable recent Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “ConocoPhillips’ CEO Addresses the Elephant in the Room – Motley Fool” on May 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 12 New Deals Wrap Up A Blockbuster Quarter For Mergers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Occidental raises cash offer for Anadarko – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Fed Won’t Cut, Not Next Week, Next Month, August Or September – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Webster Bankshares N A has invested 0.01% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Lateef Ltd Partnership owns 529,984 shares. 552 were accumulated by Cornerstone. Natl Bank Of The West holds 0.34% or 64,635 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Lockheed Martin Invest Management has 0.11% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Mason Street Advsr Limited Com reported 71,271 shares stake. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,501 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Woodstock invested in 1.09% or 134,155 shares. Ftb Advisors holds 0% or 50 shares in its portfolio. Legal General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd holds 0.08% or 3.07 million shares. Bp Plc holds 0.09% or 53,000 shares. Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd Liability Com has 0.06% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Company reported 5,019 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 22,515 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp invested in 0% or 18 shares.

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc, which manages about $340.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 200 shares to 3,800 shares, valued at $495.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,990 shares, and cut its stake in Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV).

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nevro Corp by 369,760 shares to 394,060 shares, valued at $24.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walker & Dunlop Inc (NYSE:WD) by 10,814 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,314 shares, and has risen its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC).

More notable recent Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Renewable Energy Stocks to Watch in January – Motley Fool” on January 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Darling Ingredients Delivers a Mix – The Motley Fool” published on February 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Banks, Google Hardware And IPOs – Seeking Alpha” on October 06, 2018. More interesting news about Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Darling Ingredients: Falling Lipids Prices Hurt In Q2 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Black Stone Minerals LP (BSM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $21,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold DAR shares while 77 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 151.80 million shares or 3.87% less from 157.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 129,678 are held by Bessemer Grp. Commercial Bank Of Mellon invested in 3.80M shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 1.32M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 5,392 are owned by Regions Financial. 64,878 are held by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. California-based Aperio Gru Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Vigilant Capital Ltd has 5,250 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bb&T Limited Liability reported 61,696 shares stake. Boston Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 59,973 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 370,109 shares. Sg Americas Llc holds 0.03% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) or 146,182 shares. Cornerstone Advsr has invested 0% of its portfolio in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Verition Fund Ltd Company accumulated 0.03% or 34,311 shares. Moreover, Alpha Windward has 0.32% invested in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). California Employees Retirement reported 0.01% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR).