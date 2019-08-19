As Darden Restaurants (DRI) Valuation Rose, Tobam Lowered by $4.76 Million Its Holding; As Netflix (NFLX) Market Valuation Declined, Selz Capital Has Lowered Holding

Tobam decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 24.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam sold 39,371 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 124,449 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.12M, down from 163,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.69B market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $119.57. About 901,500 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Increases Fincl Outlook for the Full Fiscal Yr; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN CHECK AVG, TRAFFIC UP SO FAR IN 4Q; 20/04/2018 – DJ Darden Restaurants Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRI); 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY COMP SALES ABOUT +2%; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN REPORTS FISCAL 2018 3Q RESULTS & BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK FOR; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 17c/Basic Common Sh; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – INCREASED ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018; 20/03/2018 – QSR Operators Leveraging Gig Economy Platform Targeting Restaurant Delivery Services

Selz Capital Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 40.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc sold 19,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 27,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.91 million, down from 47,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $6.58 during the last trading session, reaching $309.38. About 4.53 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 25/05/2018 – To @jimcramer, comparing Netflix and Disney is not particularly useful; 26/05/2018 – New York Post: Campaign contributor helped Obamas score Netflix deal; 13/03/2018 – Variety: Netflix Takes International SVOD Rights to Mateo Gil’s `Thermodynamics’; 13/03/2018 – Variety: Netflix Takes International VOD Rights to Mateo Gil’s `Thermodynamics’; 22/03/2018 – Netflix has a new font and the company claims it’s going to save it millions; 08/05/2018 – Cannes Festival Opens Under Specter of #MeToo, Sans Netflix; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $330 FROM $266; 18/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Netflix Picks Up Ice Cube’s Modern Christmas Carol ‘Humbug’; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $375 FROM $350; 13/03/2018 – For Disney, the answer appears to be over the top content (OTT), an option it announced as it pulled its movies and shows from Netflix last year

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 73.66 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Williams Jones And Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,869 shares. Utd Asset Strategies holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,257 shares. Junto LP invested in 62,206 shares or 1.28% of the stock. 1.57 million are owned by Gilder Gagnon Howe And Co Limited Com. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & owns 18,100 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Lp invested in 757 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Montecito National Bank & Trust Trust, California-based fund reported 2,706 shares. Guild Invest Management has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Tokio Marine Asset Ltd owns 0.07% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,084 shares. Miracle Mile Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 5,393 shares. Patten And Patten Inc Tn holds 0.08% or 1,932 shares in its portfolio. Truepoint holds 2,033 shares. Baillie Gifford And accumulated 2.96% or 7.58 million shares. Dearborn Ptnrs Limited Liability Company owns 1,002 shares. Cap Guardian Tru holds 0.39% or 82,207 shares in its portfolio.

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62M and $523.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,300 shares to 11,300 shares, valued at $20.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Athene Holding Ltd by 285,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 660,563 shares, and has risen its stake in Willscot Corp.

Tobam, which manages about $5.57B and $1.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp by 977,900 shares to 1.30M shares, valued at $30.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 11,682 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,649 shares, and has risen its stake in Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold DRI shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership has 937,187 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Invests Co Limited reported 15,708 shares stake. Tortoise Investment Mngmt Lc accumulated 14 shares or 0% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 10,326 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs owns 90 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 380,315 are held by State Of Wisconsin Inv Board. C M Bidwell & accumulated 0.72% or 5,935 shares. Moreover, Numerixs Invest has 0.24% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). 10,085 are held by American Natl Registered Invest Advisor Incorporated. Moreover, Greatmark Inv Ptnrs has 0.25% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 6,450 shares. Camelot Portfolios Lc owns 2,580 shares. Verition Fund Ltd Co has 13,049 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 0.21% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Farmers Trust, a Ohio-based fund reported 7,297 shares. Raymond James Trust Na has 6,165 shares.