As Darden Restaurants (DRI) Valuation Rose, Mackenzie Financial Has Upped Stake; Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) Shareholder Highline Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $57.25 Million as Valuation Declined

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 80.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought 20,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 46,688 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.67M, up from 25,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $122.39. About 233,857 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 39.08% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.65% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s DRI says Nirav Modi firms in Surat SEZ diverted duty-free diamonds – Business Standard; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP ADDED D, DRI, GOOGL, MA, REG IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q EPS $1.73; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 17/05/2018 – Darden 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN CEO GENE LEE SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN CHECK AVG, TRAFFIC UP SO FAR IN 4Q; 25/05/2018 – FCPT REPORTS DISPOSITION OF DARDEN-LEASED RESTAURANT PROPERTY; 13/03/2018 – Transformational Gift from Batten Foundation Establishes New $30 Million Scholarship Program at UVA Darden; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 12c/Basic Class B Shr

Highline Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 43.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc sold 734,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.57% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 936,400 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.08 million, down from 1.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $76.65. About 31,623 shares traded. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has risen 1.48% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE DECLINES COMMENT ON HONEYWELL SPECULATION; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO GRA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.77, REV VIEW $1.87 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Grace Licenses UNIPOL® PP Process Technology to Inter Pipeline; 07/05/2018 – DAVID WINTER – POTENTIAL DISCUSSIONS WITH W. R. GRACE MAY REVIEW OPTIONS FOR ENHANCING STOCKHOLDER VALUE THROUGH VARIOUS STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – SEES 2018 SALES GROWTH (TOTAL) 9% – 11%; 07/05/2018 – 40 NORTH MANAGEMENT LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In WR Grace; 25/04/2018 – WR GRACE SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.85 TO $3.95, EST. $3.75; 07/05/2018 – STAKE REPORTED BY DAVID WINTER IN W.R. GRACE IS HELD THROUGH INVESTMENT PLATFORM 40 NORTH MANAGEMENT LLC; 07/05/2018 – 40 North Reports 9.9% Stake in W.R. Grace & Co. — Filing; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – RAISING FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES AND EARNINGS GUIDANCE

Highline Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.04 billion and $1.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (NASDAQ:RARE) by 151,550 shares to 610,063 shares, valued at $42.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 311,723 shares in the quarter, for a total of 436,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold GRA shares while 71 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 56.65 million shares or 2.24% less from 57.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highline Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 936,400 shares or 4.59% of the stock. Invesco Limited has invested 0.01% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Franklin Resources Inc reported 2,720 shares. Jnba Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 232 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.14% or 38,687 shares in its portfolio. Clark Capital Management owns 193,497 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Fil owns 20 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Intll Grp Llp invested in 0% or 9,381 shares. Brant Point Invest Mngmt holds 0.25% or 25,696 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd invested 0.05% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Swift Run Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 4.59% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Levin Strategies LP owns 4,115 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 460,447 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Capital Fund Mngmt Sa stated it has 7,280 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Grace Reports First Quarter 2019 Results Driven by 9% Sales Growth; Reaffirms Full-Year Outlook – GlobeNewswire” on April 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Grace Announces 2019 FCC Catalysts Pricing Actions NYSE:GRA – GlobeNewswire” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Grace to Participate in KeyBanc Industrials & Basic Materials Conference 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Grace to Participate in Goldman Sachs Industrials & Materials Conference 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Analysts await W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, up 6.54% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.07 per share. GRA’s profit will be $76.28M for 16.81 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by W. R. Grace & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.58% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $164,169 activity.

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70 billion and $41.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) by 38,923 shares to 34,170 shares, valued at $2.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) by 1.96M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.86M shares, and cut its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold DRI shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks holds 0.04% or 59,423 shares. Archford Strategies Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Baker Avenue Asset Lp reported 14,058 shares. Cadence Savings Bank Na reported 20,964 shares. First Interstate Bancorp, Montana-based fund reported 160 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability accumulated 162,155 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Utd Svcs Automobile Association holds 56,161 shares. Fulton Financial Bank Na reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Founders Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.13% or 3,000 shares. Kings Point Mgmt holds 766 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Montgomery Investment Mgmt reported 3,000 shares. Minnesota-based Ameriprise Fin Inc has invested 0.05% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Panagora Asset reported 142,392 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.01% or 23,900 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 111,120 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio.