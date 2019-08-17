As Darden Restaurants (DRI) Valuation Rose, Gradient Investments Has Upped by $8.87 Million Its Position; Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) Holder Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity Has Decreased Its Stake

Gradient Investments Llc increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 13183.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc bought 73,303 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 73,859 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.97M, up from 556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $117.1. About 794,207 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 16/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $105; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Darden’s IDR’s at ‘BBB/F2’; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN CEO GENE LEE SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY COMP SALES ABOUT +2%; 20/03/2018 – QSR Operators Leveraging Gig Economy Platform Targeting Restaurant Delivery Services; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.71, EST. $1.64; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS – QTRLY SHR FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $1.74; 20/03/2018 – INDIA DRI FILES CASE AGAINST NIRAV MODI FOR DIVERTING DIAMONDS; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q EPS $1.73; 12/03/2018 – Darden: Bradley Blum Resigns From Board

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity decreased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) by 26.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity sold 51,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% . The institutional investor held 145,605 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.97 million, down from 197,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity who had been investing in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.15B market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $53.98. About 401,474 shares traded or 0.51% up from the average. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 2.89% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.3% of Pinnacle Financial; 26/03/2018 Hartford MidCap Adds Pinnacle Financial; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNFP); 30/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Group Dinner Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 23/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Rev $218.7M; 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Declares Quarter Cash Dividend of 14c; 11/04/2018 – Pinnacle Adds 10 Revenue Producers in the Carolinas and Virginia During 1Q 2018; 16/04/2018 – PINNACLE FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.10; 08/05/2018 – Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Announces Agreement To Acquire Pinnacle Financial Group

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold DRI shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waratah Cap Advisors holds 2.43% or 189,690 shares in its portfolio. 2,456 were accumulated by Kentucky Retirement Insurance Tru Fund. First Midwest National Bank Tru Division has invested 0.42% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Cetera Advisor Net Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Guggenheim reported 45,563 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Aqr Mngmt Lc stated it has 2.65 million shares. Ntv Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Australia invested in 0.02% or 15,256 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity holds 0% or 5,293 shares in its portfolio. Conning has invested 0.01% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Alpha Windward Limited Liability Company invested in 4,334 shares. Hudson Valley Advisors Adv has 2,595 shares. 182,230 are held by Prudential Fincl. Sageworth has invested 0% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Reynders Mcveigh Capital Ltd holds 0.04% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) or 3,000 shares.

Gradient Investments Llc, which manages about $696.72M and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 21,752 shares to 249,838 shares, valued at $7.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 56,447 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 274 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (SJNK).

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity, which manages about $12.10 billion and $648.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 10,085 shares to 277,570 shares, valued at $9.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold PNFP shares while 93 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.12 million shares or 2.77% less from 60.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md owns 3.59 million shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0.01% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) or 30,156 shares. 263,118 are owned by Elizabeth Park. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id owns 239,627 shares. Walthausen Ltd Company holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 55,757 shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 4,204 shares. Principal Grp Inc invested in 0.02% or 323,792 shares. Illinois-based Chesley Taft Associates Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). First Advsr LP invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Alliancebernstein L P, a New York-based fund reported 125,443 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 32,200 shares. Moreover, Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Inc Va stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Brinker Inc holds 41,843 shares. Channing Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.73% or 288,916 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.21 per share. PNFP’s profit will be $102.35 million for 10.15 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.34% negative EPS growth.